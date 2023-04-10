ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Releases Music Video For New Single 'Ghosts'

Canadian metallers ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will release their second full-length album, "Kingdom Undone", on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band began recording the LP in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee and at its own studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis, who also was in charge of producing, mixing and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

The official music video for the LP's second single, "Ghosts", can be seen below.

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN drummer Ty Fox comments: "Lyrically 'Ghosts' is the heaviest song we’ve ever written and it points the finger at religious entities that have never once taken proper responsibility for their actions. To this day. the church continues its role in lying, extortion, and its disgusting treatment of children and continues to protect the people who hurt them. 'Ghosts' touches on the dark history of Canada and the genocide committed against the indigenous people in the residential school system. We chose not to talk over them as it's their story to tell but we do point the finger at those responsible. We had to end up censoring the music video as it was too disturbing but it is nowhere near as disturbing as the atrocities of any organized religion."

"Kingdom Undone" track listing:

01. Scars

02. Your Fiction

03. Trust

04. Ghosts

05. Hell Comes Home

06. One More Day

07. Liminal

08. Burn

09. Who The Masters Serve

10. Bury Me

11. Hallowed

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN previously said about the new LP: "After many obstacles and times of uncertainty, we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! 'Kingdom Undone' is ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece."

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN is:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Guitar

Liam Frith - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums