AS I LAY DYING Announces October/November 2025 European Tour

Southern California metalcore veterans AS I LAY DYING have announced a European tour for October/November 2025. The trek is being billed as "An Evening With As I Lay Dying" celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's third album, 2005's "Shadows Are Security".

"An Evening With As I Lay Dying" tour dates:

Oct. 30 - Moscow, Russia- Stadium Live Club

Oct. 31 - Yekaterinburg, Russia- Svoboda Concert Hall

Nov. 01 - Sankt-Peterburg, Russia - Sound Club

Nov. 03 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club (MMC)

Nov. 04 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Nov. 05 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetličarna

Nov. 06 - Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy - Live Club

Nov. 07 - Innsbruck, Austria - Music Hall

Nov. 08 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

Nov. 11 - Hohenems, Austria - Tennis Event Centre

Nov. 12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - The Garage

Nov. 13 - Sneek, Netherlands - Bolwerk

Nov. 14 - Heerlen, Netherlands - Nieuwe Nor

Over the past seven years, AS I LAY DYING has gone through a series of lineup changes that have left singer Tim Lambesis as the only remaining founding member. It is unclear who the other musicians in AS I LAY DYING will be when the band returns to the road later this year.

Late last year, four members of AS I LAY DYING separately announced that they were leaving the band: longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso, drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi and bassist/vocalist Ryan Neff.

Sgrosso announced his departure from AS I LAY DYING on October 30, 2024. His exit came just six days after Pierce and Susi left the group, and 12 days after Neff said he was also leaving the band.

AS I LAY DYING's 2024 European tour, "Through Storms Ahead", which was scheduled to kick off on November 15, 2024 in Würzburg, Germany, was eventually canceled. TuskaLive and Grey Beard, the promoters of the Helsinki, Finland concert on the trek, which was supposed to take place on November 21, 2024 at Kulttuuritalo, wrote in a social media post that the tour would "not be rescheduled."

This past January, home security camera footage was leaked in which Lambesis was seen appearing to hit and kick his own dog out of frustration.

In November 2024, a series of videos were leaked that showed Lambesis having violent outbursts while around his third wife in their home. Lambesis later released a statement saying he had filed a restraining order against his wife and accusing her of subjecting him to physical and mental abuse for three years.

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged first wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

This past April, Susi claimed during an appearance on the "BREWtally Speaking" podcast that Lambesis used his incarceration to formulate "this almost-reality TV persona for his fanbase of him portraying himself as his man of redemption or rehabilitation."

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.