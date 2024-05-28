ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces Second Leg Of 'All My Friends' North American Tour

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA have announced the second leg of their successful headlining "All My Friends" U.S. tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off Tuesday, September 24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and wrap Saturday, November 2 in Chico, California. The band has invited returning special guests MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and THE WORD ALIVE along with opening act ARCHERS. See full dates below. General on-sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time via ASKING ALEXANDRIA's web site.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA "All My Friends" U.S. tour 2024 dates with MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE and ARCHERS:

Sep. 24 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Sep. 25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club - The Rave Hall #

Sep. 27 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sep. 28 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

Sep. 29 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

Oct. 01 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues - Chicago

Oct. 02 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Oct. 04 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Oct. 05 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues - Cleveland

Oct. 06 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct. 08 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct. 09 - Portland, ME @ Aura

Oct. 11 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

Oct. 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

Oct. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 15 - Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall

Oct. 16 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Oct. 18 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^

Oct. 20 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

Oct. 22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom #

Oct. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Oct. 26 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre - Tucson

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Oct. 30 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

Nov. 01 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 02 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theater #

^ no MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

* no ARCHERS

# non-Live Nation date

In a recent interview with El Planeta Del Rock, ASKING ALEXANDRIA bassist Sam Bettley was asked about the departure of the band's founding guitarist Ben Bruce. He said: "Here's the thing: we're all brothers, and we've been brothers since, it's been 15 years now. And when we started doing this, obviously we were all young and we were kids, really. And throughout the years, we've all got families. We've all got kids. I've got two boys — four and about to be two — and he's got a family and he's got kids. And if there's one thing that we always said, it was always put family first. And if you're feeling there's certain things and reasons that I don't wanna go into — it's not my place to go into — but it's just a no-brainer. He's staying home just to be with his family for a bit, and we still speak to him all the time, and he's still like just as much of a brother to all of us, and it's just not as big of a deal to us, because we've kind of known about his feelings of this for a while. We've done a few tours without Ben, actually, recently too, because of these reasons of him needing to be at home with his family. So to us, it's gonna be definitely weird and different to be on stage without Ben, for sure, but I will be definitely speaking to him and seeing him just as much as I ever did. There's no bad blood there. We all have families, so for us to put ourselves in his shoes and he's our brother, we get it. And much love and respect there."

Bruce formed ASKING ALEXANDRIA in 2006 and has played on all of the British band's eight studio albums, including ASKING ALEXANDRIA's latest full-length release, 2023's "Where Do We Go From Here?" A new ASKING ALEXANDRIA EP, "Dark Void", arrived in January.

In a message posted on Instagram on January 19, the guitarist thanked the ASKING ALEXANDRIA fans for their "years of love and support" before explaining that "it's time to dedicate my life to my family. On top of family medical situations, leaving my children means missing out on too many important moments in their lives."

Bruce had been the lead guitarist, backing vocalist and primary songwriter of ASKING ALEXANDRIA since the band's inception nearly two decades ago.