ASKING ALEXANDRIA Reveals Title Of Eighth Studio Album

British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA have set "Where Do We Go From Here?" as the title of their eighth full-length studio album, due this fall via Better Noise Music.

The name of the follow-up to 2021's "See What's On The Inside" was revealed by ASKING ALEXANDRIA vocalist Danny Worsnop in an interview with Guitar Interactive at this weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom.

Speaking about the meaning of the new album title, Danny said: "I think it's an internal question we all have from time to time, especially for musicians and especially ones who have been doing it 15 years. There's always the 'What's next?' We kind of passed through a generation. The industry's different. The world's different. And we've gotta figure out, how the hell is this thing working now?"

Added drummer James Cassells: "Yeah, [we've gotta] find out place in it. We've kind of touched a lot of bases here. Over the years, over the albums, we've really covered a lot. So, it's, like, yeah, where do we see ourselves for the next [chapter]?"

Last month, ASKING ALEXANDRIA shared the first single from "Where Do We Go From Here?", a song called "Dark Void". Available digitally, "Dark Void" presents contrasting themes of melancholy and aspiration of day-to-day life in the modern world, while seamlessly blending the band's anthemic stadium rock sound with a call back to their metalcore beginnings.

"With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it's easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness," guitarist Ben Bruce said. "This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness. This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album.

"We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren't alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times."

ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Ben Bruce (lead guitars),Danny Worsnop (vocals),Cameron Liddell (rhythm guitars),Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums) — have relentlessly toured across the globe in addition to being showcased at several of rock's top worldwide festivals, including Download (UK),Hellfest (France),Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium),Aftershock (USA) and many more. They will spend the summer touring across Europe before heading stateside in July for three festival appearances: Rock Fest (July 14, Wisconsin),Inkcarceration Festival (July 15, Ohio) and Louder Than Life (July 21, Kentucky).

Having joined Better Noise Music in 2021 with the release of their critically acclaimed album "See What's On The Inside", ASKING ALEXANDRIA subsequently achieved their first-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single "Alone Again" and a follow-up Top 10 single with "Never Gonna Learn" (No. 6) in 2022 from their EP of the same name. The band has garnered over 1.4 billion combined streams to date across all platforms along with over 3.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. Their music videos have received over 700 million views.

Credit: Wombatfire