ASKING ALEXANDRIA Singer's Laryngitis Forces Concert Cancelations

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has canceled three shows on its current U.S. tour with NOTHING MORE because singer Danny Worsnop is suffering from laryngitis.

Earlier today (Saturday, May 28),the British rockers issued the following statement via social media: "To our AAFamily/fans in CT and PA. As with yesterdays news in NJ we are incredibly upset to have to say this, but due to a severe sinus and ear infection that has spread to Danny's throat and turned into laryngitis, we will not be able to play the next few shows.

"Danny went straight to the ER to try and remedy the situation but he has been instructed to go on strict vocal rest so that we can continue on with the rest of the tour.

"This has not been an easy decision to have to make but if we push through the next 2 shows it may end up forcing us to cancel the remainder of the tour.

"If you would like to get a refund please head over to Ticketmaster or the venue box office.

"Once again, we are so sorry to have to do this. We love you guys so much and will be back as soon as we can be."

Affected dates:

May 27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

May 28 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

May 29 - Reading, PA - Theatre at Santander Arena

Last week, ASKING ALEXANDRIA released a new version of its song "Faded Out", featuring a guest appearance by Sharon Den Adel of WITHIN TEMPTATION.

"Faded Out" will appear on the soundtrack of "The Retaliators", a Better Noise film coming this fall.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA recently released its "Never Gonna Learn" EP, titled after the second single off its acclaimed fall 2021 album "See What's On The Inside", in addition to a new song with Maria Brink from IN THIS MOMENT.

"See What's On The Inside" debuted on Spotify's top 10 in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon release.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA ended 2021 by celebrating its first-ever No. 1 at U.S. active rock radio with "Alone Again". The song had the biggest first streaming day and week in the band's history and was a fitting first offering from its latest album.

