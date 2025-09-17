ATREYU Shares New Single 'Dead'

ATREYU has shared a new single "Dead", marking the band's first release in nearly two years.

Known for its signature blend of crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics, ATREYU continues to push the boundaries of metalcore while staying true to the sound that has earned the band a devoted global following.

"Dead", recorded by Matthew Pauling, showcases ATREYU's relentless energy and musical evolution, offering both longtime fans and new listeners a powerful glimpse into the next chapter of the group's career.

ATREYU frontman Brandon Saller comments: "'Dead' asked the question I feel many ask. Do I matter? Would anyone actually notice if I was gone? Not speaking in the space of depression or suicidal thought, but more in the grand scheme of life. We all want and aspire to leave some sort of lasting legacy or impression, but do we really matter? I guess we all hope so."

ATREYU recently announced dates for its upcoming tour that begins November 4 in Mesa, Arizona and concludes December 11 in Pomona, California. The trek marks the 21st anniversary of ATREYU's 2004 album "The Curse". A true breakthrough moment for the band, "The Curse" delivered staples like "Bleeding Mascara", "Right Side Of The Bed" and "The Crimson", which are songs that helped cement ATREYU as one of the defining forces in the mid-2000s metalcore scene.

ATREYU's riffs, hooks, melodies, and relentless energy remain a driving force in heavy music, with over a billion streams worldwide and a fanbase that keeps growing. The Southern California band recently wrapped a triumphant co-headlining U.S. run and tore through massive festivals like Download, Hellfest, Welcome To Rockville and Inkcarceration.

Since forming around the turn of the millennium, ATREYU has pushed well beyond their DIY roots — earning multiple RIAA gold records, Top 20 Billboard 200 debuts, and spots on major film and video-game soundtracks. Their latest album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life" (2023, Spinefarm),debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums and has already racked up over 75 million streams, with singles like "Gone" and "Watch Me Burn" lighting up rock radio and flagship playlists like Spotify's "Volume" and Apple Music's "The Riff."

ATREYU is:

Brandon Saller - lead vocals

Dan Jacobs - guitar

Travis Miguel - guitar

Porter McKnight - bass/vocals

Photo credit: Sean Stiegeimeier