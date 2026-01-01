ALTER BRIDGE's MYLES KENNEDY On Artificial Intelligence's Rapid Growth: 'It's Just A Matter Of How We're All Gonna Use It'

In a new interview with The Cody Tucker Show, ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy weighed in on a debate about people using an A.I. (artificial intelligence) music generator as a tool to create melodies, harmonies and rhymes based on artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms and machine learning (M.L.) models. Myles said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's a bummer. I don't like it. The fact that we just had a number one country song that was all A.I. generated, that's a head scratcher for me. And I'm not sure where it goes.

"It's interesting 'cause I feel like there's also this movement of anything related to the arts of… There's a group of people who wanna support stuff that they know it's made by humans," he continued. "So maybe that'll be a thing where it won't be cool if people find out, that you're leaning heavily on A.I. for everything. But we'll see how it plays out. It's gonna be interesting… At the end of the day, all that it's doing is skimming across the Internet to find this content. So I always tell myself, well, technically a human is involved because it's all based on human work. But, yeah, I don't know. There's so many aspects to it I don't like. I don't like these A.I. generated little videos where people can take — they could take you or they take me and make us say something we didn't actually say. That's kind of becoming a problem where people are being kind of tricked into believing that I'm reaching out to people and I'm not. It's crazy. It's a crazy world."

Kennedy added: "It's why I don't really go and use a lot of the social media anymore because I just find myself scrolling and I'd be, like, how much of this is actually real? I don't even know what I'm looking at anymore. So I'm, like, well, I'm out. I'm good.

"Really, it's just a matter, I think, of how we're all gonna use it," Myles explained. "The question for us as humans is, like, okay, are you going to utilize A.I. to… Like, say you're a student. I'm just gonna use A.I. to write my term paper. And you're not doing yourself any good, because what's gonna happen is that… The human brain, it's like a muscle, and if you don't use it, it will atrophy, it'll turn to mush. So the idea of engaging and working on something, and also just the feeling of accomplishment. I love that. I love doing something and then just that feeling you get when you're done. If we wanna shortchange ourselves, then, I guess, have at it. But I don't wanna shortchange myself."

Back in October 2023, Myles told THE DARKNESS frontman Justin Hawkins about the use of A.I. in music: "All that stuff really concerns me genuinely, especially as a songwriter. I feel, like, in five years, we're gonna get to a point where it's kind of like it is now in the studio realm, where when you listen to a vocal, you're, like, 'Well, how much of that vocal was doctored with pitch correction? How much of that was actually the singer able to hit the notes?' I'm afraid that, as time goes on with A.I., 'How much of that song was actually written by that artist versus A.I.?' And that really concerns me, because how does that work? I don't know. I don't. I think that sucks."

ALTER BRIDGE's self-titled eighth studio album will arrive on January 9, 2026 via Napalm Records.

"Alter Bridge" is comprised of 12 all-new tracks once again helmed by the band's longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The effort was recorded over two months last spring at the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis's recording studio in Florida.

ALTER BRIDGE will be touring in support of the release. The band is heading out on the "What Lies Within" tour. The 31-date European leg of the trek will kick off on January 15 in Germany and will wrap on March 5 in Nottingham, U.K. Support on the tour will come from DAUGHTRY and SEVENDUST. The band also announced a headline U.S. tour featuring FILTER or SEVENDUST and Tim Montana as support in select markets. The tour kicks off on April 25 in Orlando, Florida and runs through May 24 where it wraps in Tampa, Florida.