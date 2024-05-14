  • facebook
ATREYU To Perform Entire 'The Curse' Album At 20th-Anniversary Concert

May 14, 2024

ATREYU will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 2004 sophomore album "The Curse" by performing the gold-certified LP in its entirety at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on October 18. Support at the gig will come from EIGHTEEN VISIONS, which will play the group's "Obsession" album in its entirety to celebrate the LP's 20th anniversary, and DEATH BY STEREO, which will kick things off with a 25th-anniversary performance of that band's 1999 debut, "If Looks Could Kill, I'd Watch You Die".

Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow (Wednesday, May 15) using the code "CURSE20". The general on-sale will follow this Friday, May 17.

Back in December 2014, ATREYU celebrated "The Curse"'s tenth anniversary by performing the album in its entirety at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

2002's "Suicide Notes And Butterfly Kisses" established ATREYU as an influential force, while "The Curse" sold more than half a million copies as the group rose to global renown. 2006's "A Death-Grip On Yesterday" and 2007's "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" both bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200, with the latter garnering a gold certification from the RIAA — a highly rare accomplishment for a 21st century rock band.

Following a hiatus post-"Congregation Of The Damned" in 2009, the musicians returned, firing on all cylinders with "Long Live" in 2015. It crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard Top 200 and earned widespread acclaim from Revolver, Loudwire, AXS and Kerrang!, who dubbed it "a hell of a return." Along the way, the boys sold out countless headline shows in addition to sharing the stage with everyone from SLIPKNOT and LINKIN PARK to Chris Cornell and AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

ATREYU's latest album, "The Beautiful Dark Of Life", came out last December via Spinefarm.

"The Beautiful Dark Of Life" is an emotional journey through three distinct phases accompanying ATREYU's previously released three-part EP series — capturing the essence of despair on "The Hope Of A Spark", the pursuit of hope on "The Moment You Find Your Flame" and the triumphant self-discovery and purpose on "A Torch In The Dark".

The album features sonic numbers that touch every corner of the heavy music sphere — from metal to punk and alternative, via '80s classic rock and with shades of industrial, hip-hop, and unashamed pop — speaking more than ever to a generation of music fans who care little for the traditional constraints of genre.

Through the expression of deeply personal feelings and emotions, the album is soul-baring and empathetic and offers escapism, and empowerment through songs that speak openly about anxiety, depression, self-belief, love, and identity that includes three new songs, "Dancing With My Demons", "Insomnia" and the title track.

Photo credit: Micala Austin

