ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER Is Open To Focusing On Singles And EPs: 'I'm All About Alternative Methods Of Release'

In a new interview with the "Brutally Delicious" podcast, ATREYU frontman Brandon Saller spoke about the possibility of him and his bandmates shifting their focus away from releasing albums to putting out a series of singles. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I care less and less about the traditional kind of methods of things and more about, how do we actually get people to have the opportunity to digest all of the art? … You put out an album, put out 12 songs on an album and four of 'em get a light shined on them and are in the tens of millions of streams and have all this attention and then the other eight are in the hundreds of thousands, if that — maybe they hit a million. They're in the dark and you spent all this time on these songs.

"We're not a band that has historically put out records with a bunch of filler; it's hard to get songs past us," he explained. "So, for us, it's, like, 'Oh, well, man, it just didn't have opportunity to get shown.'

"I'm all about alternative methods of release," Saller added. "I think that physical release really only lies in vinyl and cool, like, collectors' kind of stuff these days. I don't care about CDs. I couldn't play a CD if I wanted to. I don't have a CD [player] in my car. I don't have a CD player in my computer. But as far as just releasing things, I just wanna release things that make it more accessible and easy to actually consume and digest them. And I think that that potentially is in singles and EPs. I don't know everything or anything. So we'll see how it goes."

ATREYU and MEMPHIS MAY FIRE will join forces for the "We Want Your Misery" tour, set to kick off on August 26 in Ventura at the Ventura Theater with CATCH YOUR BREATH and ANOTHER DAY DAWNS as support.

ATREYU will perform at the California – Is For Lovers and Rocklahoma 2023 festivals and will join GODSMACK on September 5 for select dates then back to the "We Want Your Misery" tour followed by Canadian dates with IRON MAIDEN on September 28.

ATREYU's "The Moment You Find Your Flame" EP is due August 18 via Spinefarm. It is the follow-up to the recent EP "The Hope Of A Spark". ATREYU also announced "The Beautiful Dark Of Life" album due later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the "Seasons Of Life" concept along the rollercoaster of human existence.

"The Moment You Find Your Flame" EP, produced by longtime collaborator John Feldmann, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one's perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

Photo credit: Micala Austin