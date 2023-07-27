THE OFFSPRING Releases Second Episode Of 'Time To Relax With The Offspring' Podcast

Legendary SoCal punk rock band THE OFFSPRING has shared the second episode of its podcast "Time To Relax With The Offspring", featuring special guest Joe Escalante of THE VANDALS. Joe sits down with the gang and tells them about what it's like to be a real radio show host, touring Japan, and a 20 year-long LIMP BIZKIT-fueled beef with Jason "Blackball" McLean. Dexter climbs Mt. Fuji; Noodles forgets to bring his vacation photos to the studio.

Watch the new episode of "Time To Relax With The Offspring" below. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

"Time To Relax With The Offspring" features guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman and singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland alongside their longtime friend McLean (from THE OFFSPRING's "You've Gotta Keep 'Em Separated"). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It's time to relax with THE OFFSPRING.

The first episode of the podcast, released last month, features special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of PENNYWISE). The guys share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.

Frequently regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and social comment. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 1990s with the release of their album "Smash", which sold over 11 million copies. Following "Smash", they continued to release hit after hit, popularizing rock at a mainstream level. Throughout their career, they've sold over 40 million albums, toured arenas, and built a massive fan base globally. The group is also currently working on new music.

