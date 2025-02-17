ATTACK ATTACK! Announces May 2025 U.S. Tour

Metalcore titans ATTACK ATTACK! have officially charged into 2025 with a bang, unveiling their latest headlining run, "The Roadside Rumble Tour". Set to tear through the U.S. this spring, this upcoming seven-date trek will feature the band's signature blend of crushing breakdowns, anthemic choruses, and high-octane performances.

Enlisting even more firepower, ATTACK ATTACK! will be joined on the road by fellow heavy-hitting forces CONVICTIONS, DOWNSWING and UNCURED. Full routing listed below, and tickets are available to purchase on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

As they gear up for an exciting run of shows and plenty more surprises ahead, ATTACK ATTACK! kept things mysterious, simply stating: "Yeah, we're pretty stoked. It's going to be cool. *Thumbs up*"

Formed in 2007, ATTACK ATTACK! has become a staple in the metalcore scene, amassing over 100 million streams across major streaming platforms on multiple chart-topping records. As torchbearers of the genre, the band continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while solidifying their place in its ever-growing legacy. Known for their no-holds-barred approach, ATTACK ATTACK! remain unpredictable as ever, with more bold twists in store for the year ahead.

"The Roadside Rumble Tour" dates:

May 15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

May 16 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

May 17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 20 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar

May 21 - Birmingham, AL - Workplay

May 22 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

* ATTACK ATTACK! only

If you went to Warped Tour in the mid-2000s, shopped at Hot Topic or were active on MySpace, then you have heard the name ATTACK ATTACK! While the band's early career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2013. Known for incorporating dance/electronica music with metal, the band consistently bent the rules of songwriting. They took the sounds they liked and crafted seemingly incompatible genres into anthems for local Ohio scene kids, and later, audiences across the globe. After years of silence, ATTACK ATTACK! exploded back on to the scene in 2020. They're here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome and that legends never die.

Photo credit: Kyle Hulett