ATTACK ATTACK! Announces 'One Hit Wonder' August/September 2025 Tour

Metalcore titans ATTACK ATTACK! are hitting the road this fall for their latest headlining run, the "One Hit Wonder Tour", bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the U.S. in celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", set for release on August 8, 2025 via Oxide Records. Fans can purchase tickets to the "One Hit Wonder" tour on Friday, May 23.

Today's announcement follows the release of two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of LORNA SHORE, and "Chainless". After blindsiding fans with a fake-out country remix, the real version of "Dance!" delivers sheer chaos and pit-stirring aggression as they teamed up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Ramos, for their first-ever official feature. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.

Coming off a successful appearance at Welcome To Rockville, the announcement of their first full-length record since 2012, and their ongoing "Roadside Rumble Tour", ATTACK ATTACK! is ready to shift into high gear.

The band states: "We're elated to announce our first full U.S. tour in over 12 years and you can expect our most ferocious setlist we've ever performed."

Formed in 2007, ATTACK ATTACK! has become a staple in the metalcore scene, amassing over 100 million streams across major streaming platforms on multiple chart-topping records. As torchbearers of the genre, the band continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while solidifying their place in its ever-growing legacy. Known for their no-holds-barred approach, ATTACK ATTACK! remain unpredictable as ever, with more bold twists in store for the year ahead.

"One Hit Wonder Tour" dates:

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Hall

Aug. 13 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit

Aug. 14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Aug. 15 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Aug. 16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Aug. 17 - New York, NY - Racket

Aug. 19 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Aug. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Aug. 21 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Hall

Aug. 23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Aug. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

Aug. 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Aug. 27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Aug. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Aug. 30 - Denver, CO - Marquis

Aug. 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Sep. 2 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Sep. 3 - Portland, OR - The Nova PDX

Sep. 5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield's

Sep. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Sep. 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rosetta Room

Sep. 9 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Sep. 10 - Houston, TX - Scout. Bar

Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles

Sep. 12 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

Sep. 13 - Wichita, KS - Wave

Sep. 14 - Springfield, MO - The Regency

Sep. 16 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

Sep. 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Sep. 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Sep. 20 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

If you went to Warped Tour in the mid 2000s, shopped at Hot Topic, or were active on MySpace, then you have heard the name ATTACK ATTACK! While the band's early career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2013. Known for incorporating dance/electronica music with metal, the band consistently bent the rules of songwriting. They took the sounds they liked and crafted seemingly incompatible genres into anthems for local Ohio scene kids, and later, audiences across the globe. After years of silence, ATTACK ATTACK! exploded back on to the scene in 2020. They're here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome, and that legends never die.

Photo credit: John Scheuermann