ATTACK ATTACK! Announces 'One Hit Wonder' August/September 2025 Tour

ATTACK ATTACK! Announces 'One Hit Wonder' August/September 2025 TourMay 19, 2025
Metalcore titans ATTACK ATTACK! are hitting the road this fall for their latest headlining run, the "One Hit Wonder Tour", bringing their chaotic new era to cities across the U.S. in celebration of their upcoming record, "Attack Attack! II", set for release on August 8, 2025 via Oxide Records. Fans can purchase tickets to the "One Hit Wonder" tour on Friday, May 23.
Today's announcement follows the release of two massive new singles, "Dance!" featuring Will Ramos of LORNA SHORE, and "Chainless". After blindsiding fans with a fake-out country remix, the real version of "Dance!" delivers sheer chaos and pit-stirring aggression as they teamed up with one of deathcore's most recognizable voices, Ramos, for their first-ever official feature. On the other hand, "Chainless" offers a powerful, anthemic counterbalance that's wrapped in explosive riffs with unshakable momentum.
Coming off a successful appearance at Welcome To Rockville, the announcement of their first full-length record since 2012, and their ongoing "Roadside Rumble Tour", ATTACK ATTACK! is ready to shift into high gear.
The band states: "We're elated to announce our first full U.S. tour in over 12 years and you can expect our most ferocious setlist we've ever performed."
Formed in 2007, ATTACK ATTACK! has become a staple in the metalcore scene, amassing over 100 million streams across major streaming platforms on multiple chart-topping records. As torchbearers of the genre, the band continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while solidifying their place in its ever-growing legacy. Known for their no-holds-barred approach, ATTACK ATTACK! remain unpredictable as ever, with more bold twists in store for the year ahead.
"One Hit Wonder Tour" dates:
Aug. 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade Hall
Aug. 13 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit
Aug. 14 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Aug. 15 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Aug. 16 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Aug. 17 - New York, NY - Racket
Aug. 19 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
Aug. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Aug. 21 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Hall
Aug. 23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Aug. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
Aug. 26 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Aug. 27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
Aug. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
Aug. 30 - Denver, CO - Marquis
Aug. 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Sep. 2 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Sep. 3 - Portland, OR - The Nova PDX
Sep. 5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield's
Sep. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Sep. 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rosetta Room
Sep. 9 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
Sep. 10 - Houston, TX - Scout. Bar
Sep. 11 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles
Sep. 12 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
Sep. 13 - Wichita, KS - Wave
Sep. 14 - Springfield, MO - The Regency
Sep. 16 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
Sep. 17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Sep. 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
Sep. 20 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
If you went to Warped Tour in the mid 2000s, shopped at Hot Topic, or were active on MySpace, then you have heard the name ATTACK ATTACK! While the band's early career was relatively short-lived, their reputation has done nothing but grow since the band went on indefinite hiatus in 2013. Known for incorporating dance/electronica music with metal, the band consistently bent the rules of songwriting. They took the sounds they liked and crafted seemingly incompatible genres into anthems for local Ohio scene kids, and later, audiences across the globe. After years of silence, ATTACK ATTACK! exploded back on to the scene in 2020. They're here to remind you that rules are made to be broken, adversity is meant to be overcome, and that legends never die.
Photo credit: John Scheuermann