ATTILA Explores Clean Vocals For First Time On New Single 'Bite Your Tongue'

ATTILA, Atlanta's most notorious dealers of metalcore brutality, have released a brand new single, "Bite Your Tongue". In what will be an exciting surprise for fans, a large portion of the track features clean vocals from frontman Chris "Fronz" Fronzak for the first time on an ATTILA release.

While pushing the boundaries of what has come before, the new song is still an undeniable ATTILA-level banger, maintaining their unique brand of powerful, intricate riffing, driving, ten-ton-heavy drumming and of course, it's fair share of Fronz's signature screaming.

Speaking on the new track, Fronzak shares: "'Bite Your Tongue' is about standing up for yourself and standing up for what you believe in. People will try to push you around but we will never back down. There are some people in this world that spew bullshit and say things that aren't true to please others. Not me though. If I say it, I mean it."

ATTILA will hit the road next month for a series of tour dates, including shows at Bamboozle, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Blue Ridge festivals. Full dates below.

"Bite Your Tongue" heralds the dawning of a whole new chapter for ATTILA and their multitude of fans. Keep it locked for more exciting announcements coming from the band soon.

ATTILA members Fronzak, Chris Linck (guitar) and Kalan Adam (bass) have been churning out metalcore anthems for nearly two decades, shaping and defining the genre as they go.

Formed in Atlanta in 2005, ATTILA has released eight studio albums, including the band's infamous 2013 smash hit "About That Life" which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 22. The band is best known for its uniquely aggressive heaviness, incendiary, high-energy live shows and tongue-in-cheek attitude. Their music has amassed over 265 million streams and nearly 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

ATTILA has continued to thrive and evolve over the years, cementing their status as one of the most influential bands in the modern metalcore genre. The release of "Bite Your Tongue" is just another step in their evolution, with plenty more to come, including a few surprises.

Photo credit: Lauren Robey