SPIKE Announces New Album From THE QUIREBOYS Featuring Final Songs Written With GUY BAILEY

THE QUIREBOYS singer Spike (a.k.a. Jonathan Gray) has announced plans to record a new album featuring the last songs he co-wrote and recorded with the band's original guitarist Guy Bailey. Bailey died earlier this month after an illness. No cause of death was revealed.

On Wednesday (April 26),Spike took to his social media to write: "As QUIREBOYS founder, frontman and songwriter I'm delighted to announce that the original band are going into the studio next month to record a new QUIREBOYS album, featuring the last songs that I co-wrote and recorded with Guy Bailey.

"This news follows the return of the original QUIREBOYS line-up last year, with the physical release of an official QUIREBOYS Christmas single and a sell-out London show promoted by Live Nation with me, Nigel Mogg, Chris Johnstone and Rudy Richman. That night, we were joined on stage by Guy Bailey for what was to be his last public appearance before his tragic death on 6 April 2023.

"Following the split with recent band members last Spring, I immediately reassured you the fans that I have never left the band, I hold the trademark and that I would reform the original QUIREBOYS band. Last summer I wrote songs with Guy Bailey and demo'd them for a new album — as, one by one, Nigel Mogg, Chris Johnstone and Rudy Richman announced their return to QUIREBOYS.

"Guy Bailey was deeply upset by events of last year and he wanted to respond by writing new songs with the return of the signature QUIREBOYS sound. The writing between us was just like the early days, spontaneous and natural. It was his wish that the music we wrote together last summer was recorded and completed in its entirety, so the band will return to the studio to finish the new album. We have one of the greatest producers in the world and a few very special friends joining us who adored Guy.

"The new QUIREBOYS album will be dedicated to Guy Bailey, my best friend and a musical genius. Without him there wouldn't have been any QUIREBOYS hits that live on to this day.

"I promised Guy Bailey I would record this album, and so with his blessing, I will take his music legacy forward with not only this album, but future albums to come, along with live international tours and shows, as that was and always has been his wish. So we're keeping rock 'n' roll alive in his name for years to come.

"God bless, Spike, x"

Bailey and Spike formed THE QUIREBOYS in 1984 and were responsible for writing many of the band's signature songs, including "Hey You", "7 O'Clock", "I Don't Love You Anymore" and "There She Goes Again" from THE QUIREBOYS' classic debut album "A Bit of What You Fancy". After THE QUIREBOYS split in 1993, Bailey was part of the British band's brief reunion in 1995 but wasn't included in THE QUIREBOYS' lineup when the group reformed in 2001.

Last May, Spike and Bailey announced that they had reunited and were writing a new album together which they said would be released under THE QUIREBOYS name.

The reunion between Spike and Bailey came just weeks after THE QUIREBOYS announced they had parted ways with Spike. In response, the singer said that he was fired via a letter signed by three bandmembers and he accused his former bandmates of trying to "re-cast events". He also vowed to continue recording and touring under THE QUIREBOYS name.