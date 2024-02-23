AUGUST BURNS RED Announces 'Spring Fling' 2024 Tour

Grammy-nominated Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based five-piece AUGUST BURNS RED will embark on a short but sweet tour in May, dubbed "Spring Fling 2024". FUMING MOUTH will support. AUGUST BURNS RED will also appear at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in FUMING MOUTH for a handful of shows in May," AUGUST BURNS RED says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this spring!"

AUGUST BURNS RED on tour with FUMING MOUTH:

May 9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*

May 10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

May 13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

May 14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

May 15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

May 16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*

* Festival dates

AUGUST BURNS RED is likely the only metal act ever described as "thrillingly empathetic" (Kerrang!). It's a testament to the ferocious band's ability to recognize and connect with the mixture of brokenness and hope found in their audience and within themselves. A hard-working collective with a shockingly stable lineup for the vast majority of their career, AUGUST BURNS RED pour every ounce of themselves into their music. Atmospheric, riff-laden, aggressive bursts of controlled chaos, filled with shifting time signatures and tempos, deliver confessional, self-reflective, and authentic emotion.

Tour stops with LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, PARKWAY DRIVE and BRING ME THE HORIZON; several major international hard rock festivals (Rock Am Ring, Download and Aftershock, to name a few); and the Vans Warped Tour are among the destinations around the world to witness ABR's live prowess. Massive headlining treks celebrating tenth anniversaries for "Constellations" and "Leveler" demonstrated the enduring relevance of the band’s catalog, nearly 20 years into ABR's storied career. 2020's "Guardians" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Music, Rock Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts.

Revolver, who put the band on their cover the same year, observed AUGUST BURNS RED "embrace the pain so well." It's a truth never more evident than on "Death Below", their stunning ninth studio album. Recorded with longtime producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, "Death Below" encompasses all of the pissed-off strength of the band's past without sacrificing an ounce of catchy, melodic might. "Death Below" boasts guest appearances from ABR allies Jesse Leach (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE),Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH),Jason Richardson (ALL THAT REMAINS) and JT Cavey (ERRA).

"It's getting difficult for the members of AUGUST BURNS RED to keep one-upping themselves," marveled Billboard shortly before "Guardians" arrived.