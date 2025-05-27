AVATAR Releases New Song 'Captain Goat', Announces November/December 2025 U.S. Tour

Swedish metallers AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have released a new song, "Captain Goat". The track's accompanying music video can be seen below.

"I think it will be very clear to people hearing 'Captain Goat' that the rules once again have changed," states Eckerström. "It will always be metal. It will always be AVATAR. We will never do the same song twice and we will always find ways to reinvent ourselves. It's the only way we know how to do this, and the only way to give ourselves a shot at being the best we have ever been. 'Captain Goat' uses the motif of Satan and the spirit's journey through the underworld as a meditation. It is a negotiation with the harsh state of being and finding acceptance as you navigate the ruthless darkness of life."

Regarding the accompanying visual, he furthers: "In the video, we find a way to play with that, shamelessly lending imagery from various myths, folklore, and legends. Besides, any day I get to see the boys undress for a part is a good day for all of us."

On the upcoming tour, AVATAR said: "Everything we have done is impossible. We set unattainable goals against insurmountable odds. We aren't supposed to be here, we just keep getting away with it.

"The past few years have been a dream. What we have done on stage and how many we have done it in front of, goes beyond anything we have the right to ask for. Any sensible person would submit to the fact that there is nowhere to go from here but down.

"We are not sensible people.

"What we have in store for you, what we are committing to achieve in this new era of AVATAR will put everything that has happened up until this point to shame. We have been given so much and we are only just starting to be able to return the favor. We don't deserve you, but when we are done with you this time, we will. The flame burns brighter than ever. When you come out and see us, you will understand. Don't miss it.

"This new era on U.S. soil will be joined by our friends ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. These incredible bands bring thunderous energy, raw power, and unforgettable performances every night. Let's be sure to give them the grand circus welcoming and show them exactly why YOU are the best of the best."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "CAPTAIN" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA, along with the band's biggest show ever in Mexico City.

AVATAR 2025 U.S. headline tour:

Nov. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 06 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory San Diego

Nov. 07 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 10 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

Nov. 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Nov. 12 - Boise, ID - Revolution

Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov. 15 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

Nov. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore

Nov. 18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov. 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Nov. 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 25 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

Nov. 26 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Nov. 28 - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

Nov. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 30 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Dec. 02 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

Dec. 04 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Dec. 06 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Dec. 07 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Photo credit: Johan Carlén