AVATAR's JOHANNES ECKERSTRÖM: Music Has Been A 'Humongous Part Of My Everyday Life Inside And Outside Of The Band'

In a new interview with Mexico's Heavy Mextal, AVATAR vocalist Johannes Eckerström was asked what means music to him in the context of his life. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It means more than I could put my words on. I think the thing is, okay, we got lucky in AVATAR. We worked hard, yes, but a lot of bands work hard. But we got lucky, so we get to call this our livelihood now. But I think we would've kept doing this no matter what. I truly believe that even if no one cared, we would've kept on caring. It would've been the end of us, because I don't know if we would ever figure out how to stop."

He continued: "I'm just grateful 'cause I have had… Through the years I made my living in other ways, and my day job was always working with people, to some degree. I would work with children, I would work in schools, I would work at camps with kids with special needs. I would work in elderly care, so I would always work with… I would always change diapers in various ages and I always worked close to people. And in those jobs, I also used music a lot. And I think that's the thing always, when people ask me for advice when it comes to, 'Okay, I'm pursuing music,' and I think, for the sake of having a career, that advice is 'never stop'. But also, if it's not your career, I still say 'never stop' because it's such a gift in and of itself where, really, what I get out of music, because I got lucky and my band, I get to go on a plane and fly to Mexico [to play there with AVATAR at the end of October] and there will be thousands of Mexicans there losing their shit together with us. Of course that's amazing, but it's such a tiny part of what it's really about. 'Cause then sometimes — I don't know — you meet your family and you have a fire going and you sit in a circle and there's acoustic guitar and you sing all those songs you sang 10 years ago and 20 years ago and there's that connection, the communal part of it and the creative outlet."

Johannes added: "Before I knew how to play a piano, 'cause my family, they bought an electric piano and I was playing with it before I knew how to play it, I found the C and the E sounded good together and something was going on. And that playfulness and that outlet, that I would make music with friends also when I was eight years old, a childhood friend of mine, he, on his computer, had a program where you could write the notes in and make MIDI music. So it was always there, always a part, always something I would play with as a child, something I would use in other jobs than being a musician, something that I will do recreationally and all of that. So it's hard to put into words exactly what it means because it ended up being such a humongous part of my being and my everyday life inside and outside of the band."

AVATAR will release its tenth studio album, "Don't Go In The Forest", on October 31 via Black Waltz Records.

Eckerström explained in a statement that the LP is "filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before. It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to touch until now," he said. "The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken."

AVATAR will embark on a U.S. tour this fall with support from ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA, along with the band's biggest show ever in Mexico City.