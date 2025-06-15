AVATAR's JOHANNES ECKERSTRÖM On Supporting IRON MAIDEN On European Tour: 'I Feel Kind Of Free To Just Enjoy It Purely'

In a new interview with Wayne Carle Jr. of the 95 WIIL Rock (WIIL-FM) radio station in Wisconsin, vocalist Johannes Eckerström of Swedish metallers AVATAR spoke about the band's upcoming July/August 2025 European tour as the support act for IRON MAIDEN after previously opening for the British heavy metal legends for three shows in Brazil in August/September 2022. Johannes said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it's a full month [of dates we are doing with IRON MAIDEN this time] because nowadays they play every other day. I think they've earned that pacing. Because we got to do it for a bit there in Brazil, I think now I feel kind of free to just enjoy it purely. Because the first time around, that's the most nervous I've been going on stage since — I don't remember when — since probably before existed even. And I think that has something to [do with]… It was just the fandom, of us being fans and the role that IRON MAIDEN play in the world of metal beyond what we think of them, but what everybody thinks of them, I guess. And also it was in Brazil, which is such an IRON MAIDEN place. So it was an intimidation that we felt — a lot of things all at once, and it became incredibly emotional and therefore great. And once we survived that first show and people did not throw rocks and it was a good time, we were kind of able to enjoy the rest of it and start to get into the groove of claiming ownership of your time on stage."

He continued: "That's the challenge with something like that. Yes, it's great to go on tour with your heroes that have inspired you so much and everything, but that is also this opportunity for the band to be seen and heard, and you kind of have to get over yourself a little bit and, yeah, claim ownership, because that is kind of how you make sure that you will deserve the opportunity you've been given. And I think I'm more there now already, because we got to do that trial run… This is less of a question of, like, how do you even do that? I kind of have an idea now. So now just we'll enjoy it for what it is."

AVATAR released a new single, "Captain Goat", in May. The song is taken from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, which will be released later in the year.

AVATAR will embark on a U.S. tour this fall with support from ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. Additionally, there is a four-date run supporting METALLICA in spring/summer 2026, along with AVATAR's biggest show ever in Mexico City.

Johannes formed AVATAR in 2001. The band's lineup has remained virtually the same ever since, save for guitarist Tim Öhrström, who entered the fray just over a decade later. AVATAR also includes guitarist Jonas Jarlsby, bassist Henrik Sandelin and drummer John Alfredsson.

AVATAR's latest album, "Dance Devil Dance", came out in 2023. The LP featured a guest appearance by Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM on the song "Violence No Matter What". The record also included the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In", which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Photo by Johan Carlén