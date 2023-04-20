AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces 'Life Is But A Dream…' 360-Degree Immersive Album Experience

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has announced the "Life Is But A Dream…" 360-degree immersive album experience at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 11 through May 14.

Experience the band's first full-length album in seven years three weeks before its official release, exclusively at this once-in-a-lifetime event. Dive into 11 new songs from the multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock band with grand, immersive visuals and an exclusive curated merch pop-up shop celebrating their genre-bending new album set to release on June 2, 2023.

Says AVENGED SEVENFOLD: "We're excited to announce our #LifeIsButADream… 360º Immersive Album Experience at @AREA15official in Las Vegas from May 11-14. Be the first to experience our new record, three weeks before its official release, as it's meant to be heard - in its entirety from start to finish."

Tickets are available now at Area15.com.

Last week, AVENGED SEVENFOLD announced the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15. Fans will have the opportunity to hear the group's first single in seven years, "Nobody", and their new album "Life Is But A Dream…" for the first time live during the 30-show outing.

The first leg with support from ALEXISONFIRE includes thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The group kicks off their 2023 solo touring run with two unique one-night-only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles this June.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band is equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals.