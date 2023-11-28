AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces March 2024 North American Tour

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has announced the third leg of its "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour, featuring support from POPPY and SULLIVAN KING. The trek begins March 6 in Buffalo, New York, with stops in Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and more before concluding in Newark, New Jersey on March 31.

Tickets will be available for the newly announced 2024 shows starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Deathbats Club members can request tickets first, now through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. ET using Ticketmaster's new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by AVENGED SEVENFOLD, flying around the ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many rewards and access to events that will take place in the "metaverse" and in real life.

TicketPass holders can also request early access to tickets from Tuesday, November 28 at 4 p.m. ET through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 p.m. ET at avengedsevenfold.io. TicketPass is a new blockchain based verification and rewards system, created by AVENGED SEVENFOLD and Bitflips. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to ensure fans can acquire the tickets they desire. All fans have to do is set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and AVENGED SEVENFOLD will airdrop them a TicketPass immediately.

During the presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans with priority for the Deathbats Club community.

M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD shared more on the unique ticketing platform: "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first.

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program — with AVENGED SEVENFOLD, we will be breaking these passes into 'tiers' over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.)."

AVENGED SEVENFOLD "Life Is But A Dream…" 2024 North American tour dates:

March 06 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 07 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 09 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

March 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

March 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 16 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

March 18 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The Mark

March 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 23 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

March 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

March 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson- Boling Arena

March 29 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

March 31 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

* Without SULLIVAN KING; featuring support from VENDED

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second leg of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour included stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15. Produced by Live Nation, the trek featured support from FALLING IN REVERSE.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.