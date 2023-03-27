AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

Following the announcement of two unique one-night-only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group AVENGED SEVENFOLD have revealed the details of an extensive "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour, featuring support from ALEXISONFIRE. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg includes 13 cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

The announcement of leg one is just one piece of recent exciting news for AVENGED SEVENFOLD as they also just released their first single in seven years, "Nobody", and revealed their new album "Life Is But A Dream…", set to arrive on June 2 via Warner.

Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club presale beginning now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week. The general on sale will start Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Deathbats Club members can request tickets first from now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 p.m. ET using Ticketmaster's new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by AVENGED SEVENFOLD, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the "metaverse" and in real life. During that window, fans will submit their request for tickets and, after the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process gives exclusive access to ticket locations that have been reserved for the Deathbats Club community.

"Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour dates:

Jul. 18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul. 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Jul. 21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Jul. 22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Jul. 24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Jul. 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Jul. 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Aug. 02 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Aug. 04 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Aug. 05 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

"Nobody", AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first official music release since their 2016 album "The Stage", delivers nearly six minutes of tension, groove, and dynamics. The song twists and turns beyond conventional songwriting and leans in on discomfort before letting go. The beautifully crafted stop-motion music video, which unfolds like a short film, is a stunning and powerful journey exploring the dichotomy between life and death, love and war, and follows the main character through an existential crisis. Stop motion is a handmade labor of love, often taking 90 minutes just to capture only two seconds of footage.

Prior to the track's release, the band launched an elaborate and mysterious digital scavenger hunt with puzzles, ciphers, images, and blog posts all written by Chat GPT, DALL-E 2, and AI voice modifiers. What was initiated as a cryptic hacker campaign on socials, eventually lead fans to a web site full of challenges to complete over the past two weeks that ultimately lead to the single being "unlocked" for release.

The sprawling sound of "Nobody" is reflective of "Life Is But A Dream..." . Written and recorded over the span of four years, "Life Is But a Dream..." was inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus. Accordingly, the lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism. Always on the cutting edge of music and technology, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has partnered with Berify to include an NFC tag with bonus content on all CDs, vinyl, cassettes and official merchandise sold on A7XWorld.com. Additionally, the cover art and packaging are by renowned artist Wes Lang. Bold and multi-layered, the band's new album promises to be their most daring.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. The band is equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world's most prestigious rock festivals.