AVENGED SEVENFOLD Partners With SCUF Gaming To Celebrate 'Life Is But A Dream…' Album

SCUF Gaming, creator of the high-performance gaming controller category, has announced a collaboration with AVENGED SEVENFOLD to celebrate the band's new album, "Life Is But A Dream..." Together, they've created new limited-edition SCUF Instinct Pro and SCUF Reflex FPS controller bundles decked out with the album's instantly recognizable imagery and artwork from renowned artist Wes Lang.

To commemorate "Life Is But A Dream…", AVENGED SEVENFOLD has partnered with SCUF Gaming to drop a pair of exclusive controller bundles. Each jam-packed bundle comes with your choice of a SCUF Instinct Pro or SCUF Reflex FPS controller, an exclusive signed AVENGED SEVENFOLD seven-inch vinyl record, a certificate of authenticity, and passionately crafted packaging, all clad in the band's iconic sepia-toned ink-sketch Wes Lang-painted album artwork. Now, hardcore AVENGED SEVENFOLD fans can rock out in style as they play on a uniquely designed controller that's unmistakably A7X.

"Gaming has been an important part of my life ever since my earliest memories. I wanted to partner with SCUF specifically because when you need to do a drop shot or move your hand off the controller, you're at a disadvantage if you are not using a SCUF controller. It was just essential to us if we were going to compete at the highest level," said M. Shadows, lead singer of AVENGED SEVENFOLD.

"Thank you CORSAIR, SCUF, Elgato and ORIGIN for the amazing setup you did in my gaming room, and I can't wait to put it to use. Stoked that our fans will get to have their very own SCUF controller featuring the LIBAD x Wes Lang artwork."

Grab the AVENGED SEVENFOLD-themed SCUF controller bundles, and prepare to embark on your own cosmic journey through your games — and your music. With SCUF x A7X, "Life Is But A Dream…" truly comes alive.

SCUF Gaming provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 180 granted patents and designs, and another 38 pending patent applications, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area, and the side-mounted configurable SaxTM button placements. In December 2019, SCUF Gaming was acquired by CORSAIR, and remains a separate brand within CORSAIR.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has just completed the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE.

The first leg with support from ALEXISONFIRE and KIM DRACULA included thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD is continuing to tour in support of "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.