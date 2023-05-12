AVENGED SEVENFOLD Releases New Song 'We Love You'

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has released a new song called "We Love You" — an ode to decrying the rat race. A frenetic dynamic rollercoaster riddled with hooks, peaks and valleys, the track latest comes with an innovative 360 VR music video. The band's highly anticipated eighth album, "Life Is But a Dream..." , drops June 2 via Warner.

"More power, more pace, more money, more taste," singer M. Shadows delivers the unforgettable lyrics that relate to what keeps us pushing and being the motivators and destroyers of our self and reality. The song depicts the forced feeling our society pushes on us to consume, push, stretch and empty everything we can, if not halted result in possibly our own downfall. AVENGED SEVENFOLD are masters at dynamic transitions over the course of one song, and this is no exception.

The music video for "We Love You" is no less ambitious. Artist Ryan McKinnon, using Unreal Engine, has crafted an enveloping, innovative visual experience which has been optimized for Oculus in VR and 360 on YouTube. The visualizer begins in the peaceful natural world, before the pressure of society takes over and the world starts building at a crazy pace.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD will support the forthcoming "Life Is But a Dream..." album with multiple massive live shows this year which include headlining the Welcome To Rockville festival on May 19 in Daytona, Florida followed by another headlining set at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio on May 26. The band will bring it back home to California for the first time since 2008 with an arena show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9 before taking over Madison Square Garden on June 23, for their first New York City appearance since 2007. But that’s just the beginning. This summer, the band is taking off on a North American tour with ALEXISONFIRE, FALLING IN REVERSE and KIM DRACULA.

"We Love You" follows AVENGED SEVENFOLD's previous single and return to the spotlight with "Nobody", which arrived with a stunning stop-motion video directed by Chris Hopewell that peaked at No. 1 Trending YouTube and has over four million views to date. The track itself has nabbed nearly 12 million cumulative streams since its release in mid-March.

The band is also hosting an immersive album listening event at AREA 15 in Las Vegas from May 11 to May 14 where fans can hear "Life Is But A Dream…" in full three weeks early.

Additionally, yesterday they announced a surprise show for today at AREA 15 A-Lot on May 12. The 360-degree immersive album experience is complete with captivating visuals and an exclusive curated merch pop-up shop celebrating their genre-bending new album.

In a recent interview with I-Rock 93.5, AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ spoke about how he and his bandmates evolve musically on every album while still maintaining the core AVENGED SEVENFOLD sound. He said: "It's not a conscious thing. Pretty much every record that we've always done, we challenge ourselves to sound different and do something different. Like I said, we've done it every time in our career. Each time you do that, we put so much of us into creating that art that it becomes part of our DNA. And whether we know it or not, it's still there in the next writing process and the next writing process and the next writing process. So much so that at this point — we all talk about it internally — no matter what we say… We can say we wanna sound like the craziest hip-hop thing or a classical thing or whatever, but once you put it through us, it goes through the quote-unquote AVENGED SEVENFOLD filter. And that's just us. That's where you get that character of AVENGED SEVENFOLD, really.

"So, to answer the question, it's not like a direct thought of, like, 'Oh, no. We went too crazy. Let's bring it back and make it more AVENGED-y.' It's, like, no. We're going for it," he continued. "This is what it sounds like when we go for it.

"We have distinct players in this band. You've got a lead vocalist like M. Shadows — a very distinct, awesome voice. You've got the guitar work of Synyster [Gates] and Zacky [Vengeance] — just so distinct. And who's gonna mix up Brooks Wackerman's style with anybody else? It's just we have a bunch of unique players together that I think no matter how far out we go, it's gonna fall into that uniqueness anyway, and it just sounds like AVENGED SEVENFOLD by the end of the day."

Written and recorded over the span of four years, "Life Is But a Dream..." was inspired by the writing and philosophy of Albert Camus. Accordingly, the lyrics are rooted in existentialism and absurdism.

Photo credit: Brian Cattelle