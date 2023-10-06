AVENGED SEVENFOLD Releases New Version Of 'We Love You' Featuring PUSSY RIOT

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has released new version of the song "We Love You" from the recently released "Life Is But A Dream…" album. Retitled "We Love You Moar", the track features PUSSY RIOT's Nadya Tolokonnikova on guest vocals. In addition, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and PUSSY RIOT have collaborated on a special and very limited-edition balaclava, featuring the logos of both bands, that is available to buy online from the AVENGED SEVENFOLD web site. All proceeds from sales of the balaclava, which can be purchased for $50, will go toward aiding the LGBTQ+ community in Russia's North Caucasus region.

"We collaborated with Nadya to create a custom balaclava with proceeds going to SOS North Caucasus," AVENGED SEVENFOLD said in a statement. "Limited to 300 – with each purchase you’ll be helping LGBTQ people facing mortal danger and persecution in the North Caucasus, Russia."

According to Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, LGBT persecution has been particularly severe in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where the Kremlin-backed strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov has styled himself as the defender of so-called traditional Muslim values. His personally controlled security forces, called Kadyrovites, have been accused of abducting, torturing, and killing Kadyrov's political opponents and members of the LGBT community.

PUSSY RIOT was among the opening acts for AVENGED SEVENFOLD's concert at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

"Life Is But A Dream…" sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's previous LP, "The Stage", debuted at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016. The surprise release of "The Stage" earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in eleven years. It sold 76,000 copies in its first week, less than half the tally of its previous two efforts.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In April, AVENGED SEVENFOLD announced the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15.

The first leg with support from ALEXISONFIRE and KIM DRACULA included thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more.

Photo credit: Brian Cattelle