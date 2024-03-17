AVENGED SEVENFOLD's BROOKS WACKERMAN: 'Life Is But A Dream…' Tour Kit Rundown

Back in September 2023, Modern Drummer caught up with Brooks Wackerman while on AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour. Brooks took the magazine through his DW acrylic drums and gave some insight into his practice and performance routines. Check out the 11-minute video report below.

Brooks began his career as a teenager with the band BAD4GOOD, which was produced and guided by guitar master Steve Vai. From there he went on to work with INFECTIOUS GROOVES and THE VANDALS and, in 2001, he became the drummer for BAD RELIGION, appearing on five albums and touring internationally. Around the same time, Brooks also joined TENACIOUS D (comprised of actor/musician Jack Black and Kyle Glass) on their "Pick Of Destiny" tour. Juggling duties with both bands for several years, Brooks appeared on multiple festivals and popular TV shows such as "Late Night With David Letterman", "The Tonight Show" and "The Daily Show" as well as recording many releases with both bands. Some of the countless other artists Brooks has worked with are KORN, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MASS MENTAL, THE INNOCENT, Avril Lavigne and BLINK-182. He has also played on several major soundtracks, including "Team America", "Doom" and "50 First Dates". In 2015 Brooks became a member of the immensely successful AVENGED SEVENFOLD and continues to record and tour with them.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD launched the 2024 leg of its acclaimed "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour on March 6 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's 2024 run includes the group's first-ever performances in Manchester, New Hampshire; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Newark, New Jersey. The group is performing in Des Moines, Iowa for the first time in 18 years; Cleveland, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for the first time in 15 years.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19, 2023 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12, 2023 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second leg of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour included stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15, 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the trek featured support from FALLING IN REVERSE.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.