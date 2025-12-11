AXEL RUDI PELL Announces New Album, 'Ghost Town'

Bochum, Germany-based guitarist and composer Axel Rudi Pell will release his new album, "Ghost Town", on March 20, 2026 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Pell's songs are marked by his typical, unmistakable signature — a hybrid of powerful guitar riffs and catchy melodies, presented by a brilliant band consisting of American vocalist Johnny Gioeli, former RAINBOW drummer Bobby Rondinelli, bassist Volker Krawczak and keyboardist Ferdy Doernberg. And although Pell has been wowing his fans with this impressive mix for well over 35 (!!!) years, his albums have always included a number of surprises and/or remarkable collaborations. "Ghost Town" is no exception. Axel Rudi Pell has added another 11 masterpieces to his long list of outstanding songs.

Among the songs, one stands out: "Breaking Seals", featuring a sensational duet starring frontman Gioeli together with German metal legend Udo Dirkschneider. This collaboration is an absolute first in Pell's career and is additional proof of the great respect the guitarist enjoys among his fellow musicians.

Axel Rudi Pell produced "Ghost Town" himself, with Tommy Geiger (BLIND GUARDIAN, HELLOWEEN),who was also in charge of the mix, providing valuable engineering support during the recording sessions at the Blind Guardian Studios in Grefrath.

The album's debut single, the "Ghost Town" track, is the perfect first representative of the new album: A haunting uptempo number, very catchy, very focused that brings to mind the style of early RAINBOW classics.

"Ghost Town" track listing:

01. The Regicide (intro)

02. Guillotine Walk

03. Breaking Seals (featuring Udo Dirkschneider)

04. Ghost Town

05. Holy Water

06. The Enemy Within

07. Hurricane

08. Sanity

09. Towards The Shore

10. Steps Of Stone

11. Higher Call

In 1989 Axel Rudi Pell released his first solo effort "Wild Obsession". For more than three decades, the Bochum-based guitarist has ticked and worked like a Swiss clock releasing critically acclaimed hard rocking albums consistently.

His upcoming album will come out on the same record company as his debut in 1989, his contract with legendary label SPV/Steamhammer having lasted longer than the average marriage these days.

"SPV and I have grown together. We have witnessed highs and lows and we've managed to get through them all," the 65-year-old musician states.

Since his very first chart entry with his fourth studio album, "Between The Walls", in 1994 (no. 90 in the German chart),Pell has known that he's been heading in the right direction. After that he's never taken a wrong turn. One reason for this is his flair for talent.

"In Germany there hardly were and still aren't any singers who are compatible with my music," Axel says. For this reason, he has thought in international terms from the start, his first few albums featuring some of the world's best vocalists in the hard rock genre: Charlie Huhn (TED NUGENT, GARY MOORE, VICTORY, FOGHAT),Rob Rock (IMPELLITTERI, DRIVER) and Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, TALISMAN). When HARDLINE frontman Johnny Gioeli joined in 1998, they formed a creative unit that has lasted ever since, no end in sight. And after ex-RAINBOW/BLACK SABBATH/BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Bobby Rondinelli joined the Pell fold in 2013, the band — which also features keyboardist Ferdy Doernberg (since 1998) and bassist Volker Krawczak (since 1989) — has made another huge leap forward in terms of quality.

Photo credit: Kai Hoffmann