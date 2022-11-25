  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

AXL ROSE Blasts 'Drone Pirates' At GUNS N' ROSES Shows

November 25, 2022

Axl Rose has expressed his dissatisfaction over people flying drones at GUNS N' ROSES shows.

The GUNS N' ROSES frontman took to his Twitter to blast the "drone pirates" who have been playing with their "toys" during the latest Australian leg of the GN'R tour.

After Rose and his bandmates played the 27,500-capacity Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast in Queensland last night (Thursday, November 24),he wrote: "Had a few drones this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive. Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just ok to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n' on stage.

"According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events. It's not something we're all that used to. A lot of impulse reactions went thru everyone's minds that after thinking about it (which when ur live there's really no time to really sort things out like that) didn't make much sense.

"People were pissed. However much fun anyone's having ur still trying to stay focused n' do ur job n' give the fans the best show u can. Anyway_ we get it can b 'fun' to get ur drone bootleg vid but we'd appreciate it if anyone planning to b a drone pirate took the fans n' the band into consideration n' played w/ur toys somewhere else. Big thank you in advance!"

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released last year — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".

The band is now reportedly working on a new studio album — the first under the GUNS banner since 2008's "Chinese Democracy" and the first to feature Rose, Slash and McKagan since 1993.

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).