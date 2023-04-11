BABYMETAL And DETHKLOK Announce 'Babyklok' Summer/Fall 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour

Japanese metal band BABYMETAL has announced a co-headline tour with DETHKLOK, the on-screen heavy metal band and stars of Adult Swim's "Metalocalypse", and support from virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson. BABYMETAL's first time back to the U.S. since before the pandemic, the 29-date Live Nation-produced "Babyklok" trek will kick off August 30 in Houston, Texas, hitting Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and many more (before wrapping October 11 at Los Angeles's YouTube Theater. The tour will support BABYMETAL's recent, first-ever concept album "The Other One".

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMDK2023" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local.

"Babyklok 2023" tour dates:

Aug. 30 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Aug. 31 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sep. 02 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

Sep. 03 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep. 05 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sep. 06 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

Sep. 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Sep. 09 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sep. 10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival *~

Sep. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

Sep. 14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep. 15 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sep. 17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Sep. 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sep. 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *~

Sep. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

Sep. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Sep. 27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 28 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

Sep. 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 03 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Oct. 04 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *~

Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Oct. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

* Not a Live Nation date

~ Festival date

Earlier this month, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who will go by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's latest concept album "The Other One", was released on March 24.

On the heels of the tour announcement comes the news of the long-awaited return of "Metalocalypse". In addition to DETHKLOK hitting the road, a full-length original film, written and directed by DETHKLOK's Brendon Small, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar", a companion soundtrack and "Dethalbum IV" will also arrive this year.

"It's very surreal having so much new 'Metalocalypse' and DETHKLOK this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album," said Small. "I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful BABYMETAL, and to celebrate all the hard work that team 'Metalocalypse' and DETHKLOK put in over the last two years and beyond."

The "Babyklok" tour will also include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia (September 10),Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky (September 23) and Aftershock in Sacramento, California (October 7).

"Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar" was written and directed by Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt ("Metalocalypse"),Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician),King Diamond (KING DIAMOND, MERCYFUL FATE),Mark Hamill ("Batman: The Animated Series", "The Machine"),Kirk Hammett (METALLICA),Jon Hamm ("Confess, Fletch", "Top Gun: Maverick"),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE),Malcolm McDowell ("A Clockwork Orange"),Juliet Mills ("Passions"),Laraine Newman ("Saturday Night Live"),Raya Yarbrough ("Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem - A Klok Opera"),and Livia Zita (King Diamond's wife and 2022 winner of Society Of Voice Arts And Sciences Award).

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

As a special highlight, fans can also anticipate the release of two full-length albums this year. WaterTower Music will release both the film soundtrack, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" as well as "Dethalbum IV" around the launch of the film. Meanwhile, fans can summon DETHKLOK by streaming the "Metalocalypse: Dethklok Complete Collection" playlists.

"Metalocalypse" originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Small and Blacha.