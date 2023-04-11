W.A.S.P. Announces 'The 40th Never Stops' Summer 2023 North American Tour

W.A.S.P. has announced the North American leg of "The 40th Never Stops World Tour 2023". Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city run kicks off on Saturday, August 5 in Wheatland, California, making stops across North America in Vancouver, British Columbia; Omaha, Nebraska; New York City; Memphis, Tennessee and more before wrapping up on Saturday, September 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Special guest ARMORED SAINT will join the band across all dates of the tour.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ANIMAL" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local.

Blackie Lawless VIP meet-and-greet tickets will also be available at WASPnation.com.

"The 40th Never Stops" 2023 North American tour dates:

Aug. 04 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre *

Aug. 05 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Aug. 07 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Aug. 08 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

Aug. 10 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Aug. 11 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Aug. 12 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Aug. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Aug. 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Aug. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Aug. 17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt *

Aug. 18 - Eau Claire, WI - RCU Theater *

Aug. 19 - Clive, IA - Horizon Events Center *

Aug. 20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Aug. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Aug. 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Aug. 24 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre *

Aug. 25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater *

Aug. 26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Aug. 27 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 29 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale Theatre

Aug. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Aug. 31 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall *

Sep. 01 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sep. 03 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Sep. 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sep. 07 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Sep. 08 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sep. 09 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sep. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Sep. 13 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

Sep. 14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

* Not a Live Nation date

W.A.S.P. wrapped up its first U.S. tour in 10 years with a sold-out show on December 11 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. This marked the 18th sold-out shows for the U.S. tour, which kicked off in late October. W.A.S.P.'s performances included the return of the band's classic song "Animal (Fuck Like a Beast)", which hadn't been played live in over 15 years.

Looking back on the U.S. tour, Lawless said: "There have been a number of times in my life when I was caught between agony and ecstasy, many times while either making a record that had great meaning for me or a tour that was truly memorable. But the U.S. tour that we just finished has been a joy I've not felt since the first tour we did in '84-'85. When that first tour was over, I felt like a little kid that had his brand new toy taken away from him. When I got up on Elvis [Blackie's mic stand] at the end of the last show finale, I stayed up on him longer than I normally do. I held that pose for what seemed like forever, and in my mind, it was a blur and I was flashing in my head all the shows we had just done and how desperately I wished this tour would just keep going and going. I've never wanted something not to end so badly before… even more than the first world tour in '84-'85.

"I've been blessed with a good memory, and as I was on Elvis, I could see the faces of many of you that were at these shows. In a flash it flooded my head and I just wanted to stay up there.

"When we played the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, it had a profound effect on myself and the whole band. We knew we were standing on sacred ground. Where I was standing and singing was the exact spot where Loretta Lynn's body had been lying at her funeral just a couple of weeks before. She was music royalty; she was true greatness…. the Coal Miner's Daughter. That was an emotional night for us and from that moment on for the rest of the tour, we all kept talking about how we absolutely did not want this tour to end. In these shows we got an awful lot of love from all you guy's and it was so heavy when we'd stand on stage it felt like we could cut it with a knife. Something truly special happened between all of you and us on this tour. More than I've ever felt before in my entire career.

"Additionally, I must take a couple of minutes to address the meet-and-greets. I had never done these before. Especially not where I could have a real dialog with those who were there. In the course of the 30-plus gatherings, I learned more about your true feelings than I've ever learned before. Someone might say I should have started doing them several years ago. If I did, I don't believe it would have had the same effect because the things I was hearing from you was an accumulation of years and years of you studying those lyrics and having the space to let them speak to you that only time can do. Time to let you really reflect on how it's spoken to your lives. The looks on your faces when you spoke was at times for me a frustration that is difficult to express, because mere words cannot paint the raw emotions I was feeling from many of you. And I'm supposed to be the writer here!"

Lawless has led W.A.S.P. as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold-out shows across the globe for four decades. He is joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 28 and 17 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

W.A.S.P.'s latest release was "ReIdolized (The Soundtrack To The Crimson Idol)", which came out in February 2018. It was a new version of the band's classic 1992 album "The Crimson Idol", which was re-recorded to accompany the movie of the same name to mark the 25th anniversary of the original LP's release. The re-recorded version also features four songs missing from the original album.

W.A.S.P.'s most recent studio album of all-new original material was 2015's "Golgotha".

W.A.S.P.'s first live performance since December 2019 took place on July 23, 2022 at Skansen in Stockholm, Sweden.

W.A.S.P. is in the middle of its massive European leg of the 40th-anniversary world tour, with upcoming shows taking place in Spain, Belgium, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany and more before wrapping on May 18 in Sofia, Bulgaria at Universidada Sports Hall.