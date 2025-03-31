BILLY CORGAN's New Solo Project To Perform Music From SMASHING PUMPKINS' 'Mellon Collie', 'Machina' And 'Aghori Mhori Mei' Albums

Billy Corgan, the frontman of the iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, has announced a new solo project titled BILLY CORGAN AND THE MACHINES OF GOD which will commemorate the anniversaries of the legendary albums with sets drawn from "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and the double album "Machina/The Machines Of God" and "Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music" as well as the 2024 release "Aghori Mhori Mei" with a national U.S. tour set to kick off this summer. The tour, titled "A Return To Zero", will launch on June 7 and feature the four piece group also embarking on previously confirmed festival shows.

The "A Return To Zero" tour will reintroduce a four-piece, two-set guitar lineup in which music from these seminal PUMPKINS albums were created. The shows will feature classic tracks and deep cuts from the highly acclaimed records. In addition to Corgan, THE MACHINES OF GOD will feature recently recruited SMASHING PUMPKINS guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier).

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available for artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 3 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Following the presale, the general onsale will begin Friday, April 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Along with this touring announcement, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS have revealed the details of the long-awaited and reconstituted release of the 2000 concept albums "Machina/The Machines Of God" and its companion "Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music" which have been extensively remixed and remastered. Corgan's Madame Zuzu's tea shop in Highland Park, Illinois will exclusively offer this expansive 80-song box set; featuring a 48-track "Machina" plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. Additionally, the rock band will release a 16-song reissue of the original "Machina/The Machines Of God" vinyl on August 22, and pre-orders will begin on June 27.

This year will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' era-defining acclaimed album "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" which set the sound for a generation. To commemorate the album, Corgan has partnered with Chicago's Lyric Opera to world-premiere "A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness", a seven-series performance taking place November 21–30, 2025.

These noteworthy music announcements follow on the heels of an already exciting 2025 for Billy Corgan; earlier this year the rock legend also launched his applauded podcast series "The Magnificent Others".

Beyond these accomplishments, the Grammy Award-winning musician, versatile producer, songwriter, poet, also serves as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance, owns Madame Zuzu's, a beloved tea shop in Highland Park, Ilinois, and remains a devout philanthropist through varying initiatives focusing on animal advocacy and no-kill shelters.

Tour dates:

June 07 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

June 09 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

June 11 - Muskoka, ON @ Kee to Bala

June 12 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

June 13 - Montreal QC @ Beanfield Theatre

June 15 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

June 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

June 19 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

June 20 - Joliet, IL @ Taste of Joliet*

June 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 25 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

June 26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

June 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

June 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

* Festival performance

Photo credit: Joseph Cultice