BABYMETAL Teams Up With TOM MORELLO On New Single 'Metali!!'

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL has released a new single, "Metali!!", featuring a guest appearance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello. This is officially the first song by the newly reborn BABYMETAL, now consisting of Su-Metal, Moametal and the band's latest addition, Momometal. This up-tempo track was created with the vision of the band's audience forming a circle in a metal village-based summer festival.

On the new single and collaboration, Morello comments: "I am a big fan of BABYMETAL, a band that is both power rocking and constantly surprising with dizzying musical twists and turns. I've been trying to work with them for some time and when they sent me the demo of 'Metali!!' I knew I could rock that shit like crazy!"

BABYMETAL is featured on worldwide rapping phenom Lil Uzi Vert's recently released album "Pink Tape", which topped the Billboard 200 chart.

This past April, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's latest concept album "The Other One", was released in March.

Later this month, BABYMETAL will embark on a co-headline tour with DETHKLOK, the on-screen heavy metal band and stars of Adult Swim's "Metalocalypse", and support from virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson. BABYMETAL's first time back to the U.S. since before the pandemic, the 29-date Live Nation-produced "Babyklok" trek will kick off August 30 in Houston, Texas, hitting Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and many more before wrapping October 11 at Los Angeles's YouTube Theater. The tour will support BABYMETAL's recent, first-ever concept album "The Other One".