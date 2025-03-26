LORRAINE LEWIS On Joining OnlyFans At 66: 'This Is My 'Bad' Era'

In a new interview with Seb Di Gatto of The Metal Gods Meltdown, former VIXEN and current FEMME FATALE frontwoman Lorraine Lewis once again stood by her decision to join OnlyFans. The 66-year-old current senior casting producer at the production company Renegade 83 said she joined the subscription-only site last fall after being interested in diversifying into various digital platforms, highlighting the fluidity and evolving nature of online content creation. Asked what prompted her to create an account on OnlyFans, Lorraine said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Because I have an alter ego that is very eccentric and fun and sexy and flirty, although I am very sexy and flirty just every day today.

"I'm 66 years old," she continued. "I believe in living life to the fullest. I don't think that once you — it's almost like people think that you're supposed to die after you're 45… And so I just feel like I just wanna explore it, be bad, let the fans have a chance to get to know me on a more intimate level, if you will, request certain things.

"Look, bottom line: I put out two really sexy videos [as a member of FEMME FATALE]. I know this. I was crawling on the floor. I sang a song that has been my theme song for 35 years called 'Waiting For The Big One'. I smacked my fanny in my video. I mean, this is not far fetched for me.

"If there was an OnlyFans back in 1988, I would've been on it," Lorraine explained. "I am totally flirty. I am in tune with my sexuality. I've had guys at shows kind of whisper, 'I jerked off to you when I was 15 years old to your video.' And now they're in their forties. There is nothing wrong with these people communicating with me and telling me their fantasies and telling me their stories.

"This is my 'bad' era," Lorraine added. "I'm 66 years old. I could do whatever the eff I wanna do, and I feel like being bad right now. And it's really a flag waving for women. Not that they have to join OnlyFans — I'm not saying that — but be yourself, you don't have to die after you're 50 years old."

Regarding the types of interactions she has with her subscribers on OnlyFans, Lorraine said: "I'll tell you, I have 19-year-olds, 20-year-olds, 22-year-olds, 25-year-olds, 29-, 30-, all across the board, of guys that love me and like me and are tantalized by me, and I think that's fabulous. If someone wants to see my boobs, and I'm 66, I'm all for it. I'll flash you. You've gotta tip me first, but I'll flash you. [Laughs]

"A lot of people really like foot stuff," she continued. "A lot of people are into feet stuff, and that's really easy. I mean, I think my feet are silly, but there's a lot of guys out there that love my feet. So more power to you. You want me to put whipped cream on my feet? What is wrong with that? Absolutely nothing… It's harmless. And I feel that it is all harmless. Because, look, it's me in control of me. It's not like I have somebody telling me to do this or do that. I get to do the narrative. And granted, there are some requests that come in that are not gonna happen. They're just not. Some people, they want me with a guy and that's not gonna happen because I'm not a prostitute. And so that's not gonna happen. But if you want sexy, flirty, fun, I'm all about it. But yeah, it's up to me. It's whatever I'm comfortable with. And, again, the foot requests — easy-peasy, super fun. It's laughable and it makes me giggle. And for a guy to message me and say, 'I've had posters of you on my wall since I was 16, 17 years old, and you're my fantasy girl.' I mean, how great that they can talk with me? And I get to blow their mind. I mean, that's fun for me. That's super fun for me."

Last month Lorraine told The Chuck Shute Podcast that she had "wanted to join OnlyFans for a very, very long time. I just think it's a cool platform," she explained. "It can be whatever you want it to be. I think a lot of people think it's really just porn. It's not. It doesn't have to be. But it's sexy, I'll tell you that. Like, I'm hella sexy.

"The honest truth of this is I started it back in October, and I just kind of wanted to figure out the platform for myself," Lewis revealed. "So I was only inviting certain people from my Instagram that I felt safe with, or that they would keep the secret. And they did. I mean, they did. And so I had it up to about 20 subscribers… And then I knew that I wanted to announce it, because I just didn't want it to come from somebody else, like, oh, somebody found out and then they go to Blabbermouth or they go to you, you know what I mean? I wanted to be in control of my announcement. So I hired Mitch Schneider Organization. Mitch and I go way back to back in the day. He was my publicist when I was signed to Frontline Management and MCA. And I contacted him and I told him what was going on with my music and this and that and OnlyFans. And I said, 'I want to announce my OnlyFans.' And so he said, 'Great.' So we did a press release. It went everywhere. And so I am so proud of myself that I was the one to be able to announce it."

Lorraine went on to say that she had 560 subscribers as of early February who paid around $20 a month to view her content.

"It's been amazing," Lewis said. "And the cool thing about it — look, bottom line is my theme song for 35 years has been 'Waiting For The Big One', for goodness's sake, so it just makes sense that a girl like me, a rock star like me, would take this to the next level. I've always been a rebel. I'm always full of surprises. And this is just another level of, like, doing what I wanna do and living life to the fullest.

"If I'm lucky, I've got 30 more years on the planet," Lorraine continued. "I can talk about this when I'm sipping tea when I'm 100. This is just another phase of my life. I'm owning it. I'm embracing it. I'm in control of whatever I wanna do, and I'm just having so much fun. I have so many fans that have come on and they're, like, 'I've had a crush on you since I was 15 years old and first saw your video.' I mean, it's a chance for people to have a one-on-one with me, get to know me on a more intimate one-on-one level, have fun with it. And, yeah, I'm just having fun."

Lewis added: "I saw something on Instagram with Cher recently, and I mentioned this in the press release, that she says, 'I wish I would have been badder.' She said, 'I was pretty bad,' meaning she was — I mean, she has quite a repertoire of suitors that she's been with. And she just looked at that camera. She said, 'I was pretty bad.' She said, 'I wish I would have been badder.' And I was, like, hells yes. So it's my 'bad' period. [Laughs]"

FEMME FATALE's 1988 self-titled MCA album produced two big rock singles and MTV videos, "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

Coming off a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019, Lewis is now doubling down on her legacy with a new FEMME FATALE lineup. Notably, Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes" for release this June (exact date to be announced).

Lewis was fired from VIXEN last May and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.