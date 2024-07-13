BAD MARRIAGE Feat. Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH: 'The Pennyman' Single Released

BAD MARRIAGE, whose current lineup includes former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, has released a new single and lyric video titled "The Pennyman". Expertly produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Mike Fitz, "The Pennyman" also showcases Fitz on lead vocals. This is the second single to feature Skeoch, further highlighting the band's dynamic collaboration.

In addition, BAD MARRIAGE is set to embark on an exciting tour starting in October, sharing the stage with former WHITESNAKE guitarist Adrian Vandenberg. They will also make an appearance at this year's Monsters On The Mountain festival on August 23.

BAD MARRIAGE is not just another band out of Boston. They come out of the gutter swinging with a thunderous rock and roll swagger that would make the "Bad Boys Of Boston" smile. Indulging their mutual thirst for tone and overdriven guitars, BAD MARRIAGE pays homage to the British blues-hard rock of the past while etching their own signature style and sound.

Formed in 2015, BAD MARRIAGE exploded on to the hard rock scene, setting the bar high with their airtight, energetic live shows that has created a massive following of support.

BAD MARRIAGE has toured nationally with TESLA, Glenn Hughes and BUCKCHERRY, to name a few. They have had the honor of opening for EXTREME, Stephen Pearcy, L.A. GUNS, Geoff Tate, LAST IN LINE, Scott Weiland and many more. As a result of the band's success, they were welcomed to play on the 2022 Monsters Of Rock cruise and 2022's Monsters On The Mountain where they shared the stage with legends such as Alice Cooper, QUIET RIOT, KIX, NIGHT RANGER and Tom Keifer.

BAD MARRIAGE has released two full-length albums, titled "Bad Marriage" and "Bad Marriage 2" and one EP, "Artificial Mind", that was produced by Brian Wheat of TESLA.

BAD MARRIAGE is:

Jonny P - Lead Vocals

Mike Fitz - Lead, Rhythm Guitar

Tommy Skeoch - Lead Guitar

Ian Haggerty - Rhythm Guitar

Todd Boisvert - Bass Guitar

Mike Delaney - Drums

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 and went on to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues. He has since been replaced by Dave Rude.