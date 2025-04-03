VOIVOD Teams Up With JG THIRLWELL For 'Zero Zero UFO' Cover From 'Best Of Ramones Redux'

For the first single from "Marc Urselli's Best Of Ramones Redux" that will be released parallel to the forthcoming Magnetic Eye Records Redux Series installment "Marc Urselli's Ramones Redux", Canadian space metal legends VOIVOD have teamed up with no less legendary Australian post-punk vocalist JG Thirlwell (FOETUS) to pay a mind-blowing tribute to the most fitting RAMONES' classic "Zero Zero UFO". The original of the song was released on the U.S. punk rockers' eleventh full-length "Brain Drain" (1989).

VOIVOD drummer drummer Michel "Away" Langevin comments: "One of the proudest moments of my life was when Joey Ramone gave a shout-out to VOIVOD on stage in Montreal in 1994.

"I've been a fan of the RAMONES since their first LP, so you can imagine my excitement when Marc Urselli approached us to cover a song for this album. When he mentioned that collaborations were part of the concept, I immediately thought of JG Thirlwell who has been a good friend since the '80s.

"While we could have recorded any of their songs, I've always dreamed of playing 'Zero Zero UFO'. I was so excited about the opportunity that I might have played it a bit fast, making it challenging for Snake and Jim to fit every word in. Fortunately, Marc's production really makes the track shine, and we're thrilled with the final result. Enjoy!"

VOIVOD have written metal history since their founding in Jonquière, Quebec in 1982. The Canadians starting out as a thrash band with strong hardcore punk leanings that was considered "experimental" or "progressive" right from the start. Their highly unique sound somehow survived multiple changes and shifts in style as well as changes in the lineup that have left Langevin as the remaining original member. There could hardly be a better choice for a homage to the RAMONES and the track "Zero Zero UFO" than VOIVOD. The Canadians were early adopters of a bizarre futuristic space style in artwork and lyrics, and they have already stunned the world with their daring and successful cover of PINK FLOYD's "Astronomy Domine".

Australian vocalist James George "JG" Thirlwell has become a most influential artist after moving to London, U.K. in 1978, where he founded FOETUS as the first of many musical projects with a broad stylistic range that includes post-punk, industrial, and trip hop. Under a variety of pseudonyms such as Clint Ruin and Frank Want, he collaborated with artists such as Marc Almond, THE THE and Nick Cave, among many others.

"Best Of Ramones Redux" track listing:

01. VOIVOD feat. JG THIRLWELL - "Zero Zero UFO"

02. DESTRUCTO DISK feat. TIMO ELLIS - "I Don't Wanna Be Learned/I Don't Wanna Be Tamed"

03. IMPOSTOR CULT feat. AMY TUNG BARRYSMITH - "Pet Sematary"

04. OSCAR DUNBAR & THE HEAT INC. - "You're Gonna Kill That Girl"

05. DANIELE BRUSASCHETTO & CHVAD SB - "I Can't Be"

06. SO HIDEOUS feat. GARY LUCAS - "The KKK Took My Baby Away"

07. KING POTENAZ & NEFARIANT - "Time Has Come Today"

08. VENAMORIS feat. EICCA TOPPINEN - "I Want You Around"

09. KAYO DOT & IHSAHN - "Teenage Lobotomy"

10. DUEL - "Chinese Rock"

11. RAW POWER feat. SERGIO MILANI - "I Don't Care"

12. ZENI GEVA & BESVÄRJELSEN - "You Should Never Have Opened that Door'

13. RESTLESS SPIRIT feat. JEFF MATZ - "Poison Heart"

14. DAVID J & PAUL WALLFISCH - "I Wanna Be Sedated"

Rock took a turn towards the bombastic, complex, and symphonic in the early '70s of the last century. YES had released the monumental "Close To The Edge" in 1972, not even a year later GENESIS were "Selling England By The Pound", and LED ZEPPELIN entered the "Houses Of The Holy" also in 1973. It very much looked liked as if the greasy, long-haired kids of rock were all becoming posh and polished. Yet in Downtown New York, a very different scene emerged that begged to differ. In a new club, a bunch of leather-clad rowdy youths that called their band RAMONES gave their debut show at CBGB's on August 16, 1974. They were loud, their hard-hitting songs needed few chords, hardly lasted longer than two minutes, and they barely gave a damn about playing perfect notes. The world of music was about to change forever.

The RAMONES are unquestionably the most ubiquitous American punk rock band of all time, whose spirit of rebellion and music have inspired generations; and still remains alive while all original members have sadly passed far too early.

With three chords and straightforward lyrics, the RAMONES embraced a stripped-down, high-energy approach that was both primal and revolutionary when it arrived in the shape of the self-titled debut album "Ramones" in 1976. They went on to influence some of the most recognizable rock, punk and metal bands of the next several decades, ranging from BLACK FLAG, NIRVANA, METALLICA, CIRCLE JERKS, WHITE ZOMBIE, PEARL JAM and GUNS N' ROSES, to name just a few. The mighty MOTÖRHEAD even dedicated a song to them.

The RAMONES perfectly represented and encapsulated the essence of the underground, holding true to their sound and style for decades, inspiring multiple generations, and establishing eternal cultural significance despite never achieving true commercial success themselves.

Magnetic Eye's Redux Series was created to pay homage to classic albums from across music history. The label has charged themselves as chroniclers and archivists to contribute to keeping the memory of outstanding artists and records alive and transfer their music to the sound of new generations.

"Ramones Redux" reimagines and celebrates the punk legends' debut album from start to finish, and is accompanied by "Best Of Ramones Redux", which includes new renditions of deep cuts and classics from across their catalog. As a first for a Magnetic Eye Redux release, this homage to the RAMONES has been masterminded and curated by New York City and London-based Italian-Swiss audio engineer, sound designer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and Grammy winner Marc Urselli.

The Magnetic Eye Redux Series features hand-picked classic albums from across the history of rock and metal reimagined in their entirety from start to finish. Artists Magnetic Eye loves from within and outside the heavy rock landscape choose tracks to make their own, bringing these milestone records into the new millennium with crushing heaviness and searing energy. To date, Magnetic Eye has produced Redux editions of PINK FLOYD's "The Wall", HELMET's "Meantime", BLACK SABBATH's "Vol. 4", Jimi Hendrix's "Electric Ladyland", ALICE IN CHAINS' "Dirt", AC/DC's "Back In Black", SOUNDGARDEN's "Superunknown" and JETHRO TULL's "Aqualung", which have included artists like RED FANG, Matt Pike, PALLBEARER, THE MELVINS, ALL THEM WITCHES, KHEMMIS, ASG, SUPERSUCKERS, Zakk Wylde, Mark Lanegan, RUBY THE HATCHET, and many more.