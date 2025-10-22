BAD OMENS Deliver Anthemic New Single 'Dying To Love'

Chart-topping rock band BAD OMENS is back with its latest single, "Dying To Love", an anthemic track that blends the group's heavy roots with forward-thinking production. Out today via Sumerian Records, the song features passionate, soaring vocals from Noah Sebastian, whose angelic falsetto cascades across the production before giving way to guttural screams on the bridge, elevating the emotional stakes.

The single is accompanied by a dark, haunting video, directed by Noah Sebastian and filmmaker Nico Poalillo, their third collaboration which has set the stage for this next chapter in BAD OMENS' evolution. The cinematic, story-driven visual — a hallmark of the band's creative identity — places the band performing deep within the pit of a condemned brutalist structure, surrounded by ominous spectators, while a parallel narrative follows a man wandering through an endless labyrinth of darkness.

BAD OMENS kicked off their latest chapter with "Specter", a cinematic single that has become the band's fastest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay / Mediabase Active Rock charts, while also reaching #15 on Alternative Radio. With over 47 million global streams, the track continues to make waves with its anthemic hooks and cinematic intensity. Its follow-up, "Impose", pushes the band into bold new sonic territory, expanding their sound while maintaining the signature intensity that has earned them a devoted worldwide fanbase.

BAD OMENS are taking that momentum to the stage, turning every performance into an event. Fans were captivated during recent headline sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, and now the band is set to kick off their "Do You Feel Love" European headline arena tour in Dublin on November 21. More dates across the globe are expected, hinting at what's next from BAD OMENS as they continue to build toward what's to come.

BAD OMENS are coming off a wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" (2022). Hailed as "a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore" (Revolver),the project has garnered over 1.8 billion streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 billion streams. The album is RIAA certified gold.

The hardworking bands ascension was driven in part by the album's hit single "Just Pretend" experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single, "Just Pretend" reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts, coming in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, No. 14 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre defiers continued their climb when the album's seductive RIAA certified title track, "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", reached the top 10 on U.S. Rock and Alternative Airplay Billboard chart. Their radio success also earned BAD OMENS a nomination for "Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, BAD OMENS persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band spent 2024 extensively touring, including U.K. dates with BRING ME THE HORIZON and the "Concrete Forever" European headline run with opener Poppy, with numerous U.S. performances and a lineup of festivals into the 2025 season.

Photo credit: Bryan Kirks