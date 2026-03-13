EINHERJER To Release Tenth Studio Album This Summer

By Norse Music has announced a new partnership with Norwegian Nordic metal pioneers EINHERJER.

The band will release its tenth studio album this summer via By Norse Music.

Frode Glesnes, founder of EINHERJER, said: "We are proud to join the roster of By Norse Music. The label represents a vision of music that is deeply rooted in Nordic culture, heritage and artistic integrity — values that have always been central to EINHERJER. With a new album on the horizon, this feels like the right alliance at the right time. By Norse understands where we come from and where we want to go next, and we look forward to working together to bring the next chapter of EINHERJER to the world."

Sonja Schuringa, A&R for By Norse, adds: "We're thrilled to welcome EINHERJER to the By Norse roster! From the very first listen, their music stood out with a distinct identity and a powerful artistic vision that immediately resonated with us. Their sound captures a rare balance of intensity, atmosphere, and artistic depth — a combination that fits perfectly with the spirit of By Norse Music. We're excited to begin this journey together and proud to welcome EINHERJER to the family!"

EINHERJER was forged in 1993, on the western shores of Norway — where the North Sea meets the land, and where the Viking kings once ruled the passage that gave Norway its name. From this inheritance, EINHERJER rose. Not as followers of a movement, but as part of its own creation.

In the early years of Norwegian extreme metal in the 1990s, EINHERJER stood among those who gave voice to a distinctly Norse expression within metal. Their early recordings did not imitate tradition — they helped establish it. What later became known as Viking metal was not conceived as a genre, but as a natural extension of identity, history, and place and EINHERJER became one of its defining forces.

From their home in Haugesund, along the ancient sea road of Karmsundet, EINHERJER continues to draw from the same source that shaped their beginnings: the land, the sea, and the cultural memory carried forward through generations. EINHERJER stands firmly against the misuse and distortion of Norse heritage. Their banner carries no political allegiance, no extremist ideology. Their mission is cultural and artistic: to explore, interpret, and share the depth, complexity, and power of their heritage as part of the greater human story.

Through classic albums such as "Dragons Of The North", "Odin Owns Ye All" and "Blot", and later works including "Av Oss, For Oss" and "North Star", both nominated for a Spellemannprisen (Norway's Grammy equivalent),the band has continually evolved without losing its core. Their sound remains unmistakable — resolute, atmospheric, and grounded in the weight of heritage, yet never bound by the past. Their music does not seek to recreate a lost age. It stands as proof that its spirit endures. The same horizon that called the seafarers westward still lies open. The same impulse to create, to endure, and to leave a mark remains unchanged.

EINHERJER is:

Frode Glesnes - Vocals, guitar, bass

Gerhard Storesund – Drums, keys

Ole Sønstabø - Lead guitar

Tom Enge - Guitar, clean vocals

Photo: Thomas Mortveit