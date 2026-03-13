BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD And STEVIE D. Partner With SOAPBOX For Immersive Reality Performances

BUCKCHERRY vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) have teamed up with immersive reality company Soapbox for performances of their classic songs "Crazy Bitch" and "Lit Up", which have been released on the Soapbox app.

Soapbox is a Meta Quest app that brings artists straight into fans' living rooms (or anywhere) as lifelike holograms. With users in 177 countries, Soapbox is redefining how music is experienced and monetized, while archiving music legends fully three-dimensional for the future.

In an era where A.I. avatars and synthetic performances are becoming the norm, Soapbox is doubling down on something more powerful: Archiving real artists performing real music for real people.

Through immersive mixed reality, Soapbox brings iconic musicians directly into personal spaces for intimate performances that feel present, human, and alive.

Fans can experience these performances by downloading them in the Soapbox app on Meta Quest, bringing the band directly into their own space.

Soapbox is redefining the relationship between artists and audiences. Instead of watching musicians through a distant screen, fans can experience them as if they are performing right in the room. With BUCKCHERRY, this philosophy comes to life. The same humans who wrote the songs are the ones performing them. No A.I.-generated versions. No avatars. No guy in a green suit. Just artists, instruments, and the emotional connection that made the music matter in the first place. Through Soapbox, BUCKCHERRY's performances become immersive moments rather than passive content.

Fans can download the performances through the Soapbox app on Meta Quest and experience the session anytime, turning their living room into a private performance space.

BUCKCHERRY's eleventh album, "Roar Like Thunder", came out last June. As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by Todd, Dacanay and Frederiksen.

"Roar Like Thunder" was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan and in the remainder of the world by Earache Records.