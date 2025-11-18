BAD OMENS Release New Single 'Left For Good'

Chart-topping rock band BAD OMENS returns with a hypnotic new single "Left For Good", out today via Sumerian Records following a global premiere and interview on Apple Music's "New Music Daily". The track marks the fourth new release from the band this year, and a striking continuation of their evolution as one of the most forward-thinking forces in modern rock. With frontman Noah Sebastian teasing that the band is deep in the creative process of their next album, anticipation continues to build around what's shaping up to be their most ambitious and sonically expansive chapter yet.

Driven by dark, industrial electronics, metallic grit, and atmospheric tension, "Left For Good" unfolds like a descent into the band's psyche — blending melody, melancholy, and intensity in equal measure. The track builds from its haunting pulse into a massive, cathartic breakdown, while Sebastian's vocals shift from angelic falsetto to searing screams, capturing a sense of emotional collapse and resilience all at once. Anchored by the haunting refrain — "Why do I stay in the middle, why do I say just a little…" — the song channels the clash of emotion and precision that has defined BAD OMENS' rise.

"Left For Good" follows a run of singles that have solidified the band's dominance across both streaming and radio. Their cinematic first single "Specter" became their fastest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase Active Rock charts, also reaching No. 15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and amassing over 54 million global streams. The previous release, the anthemic "Dying To Love", debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, while quickly becoming one of the most added tracks at Rock Radio, debuting at No. 33 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

As the band closes out a landmark year, they'll hit the road for the European leg of their "Do You Feel Love" arena tour, kicking off November 21 in Dublin with support from BILMURI and THE GHOST INSIDE, before bringing the show to North America in spring 2026 with BEARTOOTH and PRESIDENT.

BAD OMENS are coming off a wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" (2022). Hailed as "a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore" (Revolver),the project has garnered over 1.8 billion streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 billion streams. The album is RIAA certified gold.

The hardworking bands ascension was driven in part by the album's hit single "Just Pretend" experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single, "Just Pretend" reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts, coming in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, No. 14 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre defiers continued their climb when the album's seductive RIAA certified title track, "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", reached the top 10 on U.S. Rock and Alternative Airplay Billboard chart. Their radio success also earned BAD OMENS a nomination for "Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, BAD OMENS persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band spent 2024 extensively touring, including U.K. dates with BRING ME THE HORIZON and the "Concrete Forever" European headline run with opener Poppy, with numerous U.S. performances and a lineup of festivals into the 2025 season.

Photo credit: Bryan Kirks