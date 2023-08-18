BAD WOLVES Announce Fourth Album 'Die About It', Share 'Legends Never Die' Track

BAD WOLVES will release their fourth full-length album, "Die About It", on November 3 via Better Noise Music. Nodding to inspirations as diverse as THE 1975 and MESHUGGAH, BAD WOLVES challenged themselves to experiment and redefine their sound on "Die About It" with trusted collaborator Josh Gilbert (AS I LAY DYING) who co-produced the album alongside John Boecklin (drums) and Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (vocals). With a story that emphasizes the sarcastic statement pointed towards those defending their own beliefs into absurdity, wrong or right, BAD WOLVES believe if you're gonna cry about it, then you might as well "Die About It".

"We definitely challenged ourselves to experiment, but we maintained a heavier edge," notes Boecklin. "We spent a lot of time making sure these songs weren't all the same, which was important to us. We tried to push the possibilities of what you can do with heavy music. This is as fresh of a start as you can get on your fourth album."

"Nobody is against any idea in the studio," says DL. "That's the most beautiful thing about this. There's no limitations. We went to the far ends of the really soft and the extreme. We made it a point to separate ourselves from the past and make this our own."

Following the release of "Die About It"'s opener and lead single "Bad Friend" on July 21, BAD WOLVES today have unveiled a hypnotic new track "Legends Never Die" across all digital platforms.

"We wanted to write a song for our heroes, whether that's our children, mothers, fathers or the likes of, sending their stories into eternity, forever igniting spirits and imaginations of those who follow," DL shares. "With every retelling, their legacies resonate forever. This song reminds us that true greatness can never be extinguished. Legends NEVER die."

"Die About It" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Bad Friend

03. Die About It

04. Savior

05. Hungry For Life

06. Legends Never Die

07. NDA

08. Move On

09. Masquerade

10. Say It Again

11. It's You (2 Months)

12. Turn It Down

13. Set You On Fire

BAD WOLVES will hit the road across the U.S. this fall with Better Noise Music labelmates ASKING ALEXANDRIA and THE HU on their co-headlining "Psycho Thunder" tour from August 30 to October 8.

Since 2018, BAD WOLVES, whose lineup consists of John Boecklin (drums),Doc Coyle (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Kyle Konkiel (bass, backing vocals),have earned a platinum plaque, topped iTunes, and continued to rule Active Rock radio charts with six No. 1 singles ("Hear Me Now", "Killing Me Slowly", "Lifeline", "Remember When", "Sober" and "Zombie") and two Top 10 singles ("If Tomorrow Never Comes" at No. 2 and "Learn To Walk Again" at No. 10). Their debut album, "Disobey", made a Top 25 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and saw BAD WOLVES perform to sold-out audiences on multiple continents with heavyweights such as FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and MEGADETH. 2019's "N.A.T.I.O.N." brought their total stream tally past the half-billion mark — unprecedented for a modern rock band. On top of that, Loudwire hailed it among the "50 Best Rock Albums of 2019" as Billboard and Consequence Of Sound chronicled their rise. In the midst of 2021, they welcomed Laskiewicz — previously of THE ACACIA STRAIN — as lead vocalist, ushering in a new chapter with their third full-length offering, "Dear Monster".

Photo credit: Wombat (courtesy of Schneider Rondan Organization)