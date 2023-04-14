  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BARBARA SCHENKER, VIVA Founder And Sister Of MICHAEL And RUDOLF SCHENKER, Dead At 56

April 14, 2023

Barbara Schenker, sister of Michael Schenker and Rudolf Schenker of SCORPIONS fame, has died. She was only 56 years old.

The news of Barbara's passing was shared by Michael, who took to his Twitter on Thursday (April 13) to write: "What a shock, I am devastated. My little sister Barbara has passed away so early in her life. I am so sad.

"I love you, Barbara. God bless you and rest in peace.

"Your brother Michael."

Back in 2007, it was announced that Barbara had reformed her German '80s heavy metal band VIVA. Joining Barbara in the group's then-incarnation was vocalist Marc Paganini from the band's classic lineup alongside Ricko Walsh on drums and Gui Ghost on bass.

Barbara formed the rock version of VIVA (after a short stint as a "pop-rock" act) in 1981 at a SCORPIONS gig in London where she met Paganini backstage inviting him to join VIVA as a frontman.

Barbara was voted "Best Keyboard Player" by Metal Hammer magazine in March 1985.

Vicky Bradley / Angel Of Metal

Find more on Scorpions
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).