BARBARA SCHENKER, VIVA Founder And Sister Of MICHAEL And RUDOLF SCHENKER, Dead At 56

Barbara Schenker, sister of Michael Schenker and Rudolf Schenker of SCORPIONS fame, has died. She was only 56 years old.

The news of Barbara's passing was shared by Michael, who took to his Twitter on Thursday (April 13) to write: "What a shock, I am devastated. My little sister Barbara has passed away so early in her life. I am so sad.

"I love you, Barbara. God bless you and rest in peace.

"Your brother Michael."

Back in 2007, it was announced that Barbara had reformed her German '80s heavy metal band VIVA. Joining Barbara in the group's then-incarnation was vocalist Marc Paganini from the band's classic lineup alongside Ricko Walsh on drums and Gui Ghost on bass.

Barbara formed the rock version of VIVA (after a short stint as a "pop-rock" act) in 1981 at a SCORPIONS gig in London where she met Paganini backstage inviting him to join VIVA as a frontman.

Barbara was voted "Best Keyboard Player" by Metal Hammer magazine in March 1985.

Vicky Bradley / Angel Of Metal