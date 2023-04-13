TED NUGENT Announces His Final Tour, Says He Will 'Always Play Music'

Legendary rocker Ted Nugent will embark on his last-ever tour, dubbed "Adios Mofo '23", this summer.

In a video message explaining his decision to retire from the road, the 74-year-old Nugent said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This is 'Adios Mofo'. This is my last tour. Now I'll always play music. I've got new records I'm gonna make. I can't wait to unleash some of these new songs. I've got an instrumental called 'Butter Fingers' that is just greasy. You can't eat barbecue ever again adequately without the song 'Butter Fingers' playing loud next to your brisket.

"The point being is thank you, everybody, for an incredible musical dream," he continued. "The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. [Laughs] A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won't allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.

"The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world.

"Like last year, in 2022, 'Detroit Muscle', this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But 'Adios Mofo'."

The tour dates are as follows:

Jul. 20 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN,

Jul. 21 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

Jul. 25 - Kodak Center - Rochester, NY

Jul. 26 - Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

Jul. 27 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Jul. 30 – RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

Aug. 02 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Aug. 03 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

Aug. 04 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

Aug. 05 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

Aug. 06 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

Aug. 09 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

Aug. 10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

Aug. 11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

When the "Adios Mofo '23" tour was first announced earlier in the month, Ted said in a statement: "Performing my killer songs with this killer band for these killer music loving audiences every night is an indescribable joyous musical celebration beyond words. Every song has a life of its own and the spirit and energy of each night is off the charts stimulating on all human levels and beyond.

He added: "My amazing American Dream sure as hell ain't over, and no way can I even see it from here! However, my fiery vaportrail of flamethrowing all American R&B and rock 'n' roll has been so much damn fun, I can hardly believe it. I will write The Book, but for now, it's 'Adios Mofo '23'! Thank you thank you thank you all!"

Nugent's self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified double platinum in the United States, while "Free-for-All", "Cat Scratch Fever", "Weekend Warriors" and "State Of Shock" all reached the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nugent has reportedly sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit's greatest guitar player of all time by readers of MLive.

The conservative rocker, who been eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent's latest album, "Detroit Muscle", was released in April 2022 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's current band, which includes bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.