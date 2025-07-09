BARONESS Announces 'Red & Blue Tour - Part II'

BARONESS recently wrapped up a sold-out, East Coast tour featuring intimate performances of the band's seminal "Red Album" and "Blue Record" in their entirety. The band now brings the tour to Western North America with a newly announced slate of fall dates.

"West Coast, we're bringing the 'Red & Blue Tour' in your direction this September with our friends and tourmates WEEDEATER," BARONESS vocalist/guitarist John Baizley shares. "The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg. Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it — so here it is: 'Red & Blue - Part II'. We can't wait to see you again. We'll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90+ minutes of intense rock music."

From the psychedelic-laden "Isak" to the ethereal melodies of "The Sweetest Curse", these special evenings offer fans a rare chance to see the Savannah-born outfit performing songs that are seldom performed live.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time via YourBaroness.com. The tour will feature a variety of exclusive tour-only vinyl with newly crafted Baizley artwork, as well as a selection of "Red"- and "Blue"-themed merchandise.

The "Red Album" (2007) and "Blue Record" (2009) laid the foundation for what would become BARONESS's more-than-20-year career. These two albums introduced the band's distinctive style, combining crushing heaviness with melodic intricacy, and paved the way for the ambitious scope of "Yellow & Green", the Grammy-nominated "Purple", the grandeur of "Gold & Grey" and the expansive creativity of "Stone".

The "Red & Blue Tour - Part II" dates:

Sep. 05 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sep. 06 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sep. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Sep. 09 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sep. 11 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sep. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 13 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sep. 14 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

Sep. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sep. 19 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's *

Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sep. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Sep. 23 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Sep. 24 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

Sep. 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

* No WEEDEATER

Founded in 2003, BARONESS is John Baizley (vocals/guitar),Gina Gleason (guitar),Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome has released six full-length albums: "Stone" (2023),"Gold & Grey" (2019),"Purple" (2015),"Yellow & Green" (2012),"Blue Record" (2009) and the "Red Album" (2007). Throughout their career, they've garnered widespread acclaim, with the band's albums regularly featured on year-end best of lists, and 2017 seeing their first Grammy nomination. On their most recent album, "Stone", Pitchfork said they "remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia." Brooklyn Vegan described the 10-song collection as "BARONESS at their most alive and direct," while Revolver added: "'Stone'… is a wild ride, full of triumphant sludge metal, and soaring, shoegazing progressive rock."

Photo credit: Danielle Maree White