THE SWORD Extends 'Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour' Across U.S.

Reactivated Texan heavy rockers THE SWORD have extended their "Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour", adding a new leg that sees the trek now span the U.S.

"This is probably the only chance people will have to see us perform the entire album, so don't miss out!" says THE SWORD frontman John D. Cronise

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time via TheSwordOfficial.com. RICKSHAW BILLIE'S BURGER PATROL will provide support on all dates, with PINK FUZZ appearing from August 17 to October 11 and MOON DESTROYS joining from October 13 to October 26.

A special, limited-edition reissue of "Warp Riders" was released for Record Store Day. Remastered by J. Robbins, the "Sea Of Pyres" vinyl variant features an embossed mirror board jacket and sold out within hours.

Upon its 2010 release, the 10-track "Warp Riders" was praised by the BBC for its "level of fantastical grandeur… on par with the bands who built the power metal subgenre," while The Quietus called it "brilliant," and Pitchfork dubbed it "Camaro-ready riff-rock."

Newly announced "Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour" dates:

September 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

September 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

September 29 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

October 01 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

October 03 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

October 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 06 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

October 08 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

October 09 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 13 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

October 15 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

October 17 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

October 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

October 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 24 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

October 26 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Previously announced "Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour" dates:

August 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

August 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

August 19 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

August 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

August 22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

August 23 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

August 24 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

August 25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

August 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

August 28 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

August 29 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

August 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Cronise told Revolver about the band's reunion: "We know each other, we're comfortable. It's just kind of like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers. Levitation was a great show… it went really well."

THE SWORD guitarist/vocalist Kyle Shutt added: "I can't tell you what it means to see everyone's positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever — it's something we'll never take for granted."

THE SWORD is John D. Cronise (vocals, guitar),Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards),Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals),and Santiago Vela (drums). Following their 2003 inception, THE SWORD quickly became one of the most revered names in heavy music.

With a blend of crushing riffs, intricate storytelling, and a sound that bridges classic metal and modern rock, THE SWORD has released six albums: "Age Of Winters" (2006),"Gods Of The Earth" (2008),"Warp Riders" (2010),"Apocryphon" (2012),"High Country" (2015) and "Used Future" (2018).

In 2020, THE SWORD launched the "Conquest Of Quarantine" lockdown sessions. The lockdown sessions marked THE SWORD's first live performances together since the band went on hiatus in 2018, as they remotely reunited to perform songs like "Winter's Wolves", "Working Man" and put their own inimitable spin on the T. REX classic "Children Of The Revolution".

THE SWORD's compilations "Chronology: 2006-2018" and "Conquest Of Kingdoms", both released in 2020, each showcased the technically dazzling, riff-heavy and far-reaching metal that the band has been known for since forming 17 years ago.

"Conquest Of Kingdoms", an explosive three-disc vinyl collection of rarities and oddities, offered 30 tracks (16 previously unreleased) and was housed in a triple-gatefold package, including B-sides, oddities and live recordings of fan favorites like "Freya", "Iron Swan" and "Fire Lances Of The Ancient Hyperzephyrians", as well as cover versions of "Immigrant Song" (LED ZEPPELIN),"Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings" (ZZ TOP),"She" (KISS),"Forever My Queen" (PENTAGRAM) and more. A truncated digital version is also available.

"Chronology: 2006-2018" was a three-disc CD compendium, which — in addition to the aforementioned rarities — also included THE SWORD's greatest hits and fan favorites. Distilling the band's complete discography, this collection comprised 52 tracks (12 previously unreleased),including the studio recordings of "Freya", "Iron Swan", "Cloak Of Feathers" and "Deadly Nightshade". The set also featured expansive new liner notes with contributions from the band, plus Lars Ulrich (METALLICA),Mark Morton (LAMB OF GOD) and Neil Fallon (CLUTCH).

