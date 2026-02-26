BASTARDANE, Featuring JAMES HETFIELD's Son CASTOR, Releases JOSEPH DUPLANTIER-Produced New Single 'Mother's Tongue'

BASTARDANE, the band featuring drummer/vocalist Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, has released a new song called "Mother's Tongue". The track was produced by GOJIRA frontman Joseph Duplantier and was recorded by Dan Joeright at Gatos Trail Recording Studio in Yucca Valley, California. It was mixed by Jamie Uertz at Duplantier's Silver Cord Studio and was mastered by Gavin Lurssen at Lurssen Mastering.

BASTARDANE shared the track on its social media on Thursday, writing: "BOOM! 'Mother's Tongue' — our new single is out for your listening pleasure RIGHT NOW."

In addition to Castor, BASTARDANE features Luca Badan on bass and vocals, and Ethan Sirotzki on guitar.

BASTARDANE has released two albums so far: "Is This Rage?" (2022) and "Catatonic Symphony" (2024).

The band parted ways with singer Jake Dallas Benn in 2024, with Badan and Hetfield taking over vocal duties.

Castor, who lists bands like CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, OPETH and TOOL as major influences, told Savannah Morning News that he isn't overly concerned about having his father's name brought up in every article about BASTARDANE.

"All of us are our father's sons, mine just happens to be very successful in the industry that we're in," Castor said. "It's not bothersome, but it is a little annoying when people try to compare us, because obviously we're our own people and he's his own person. We're making our own kind of music. Online, when you search our band, my dad's face is all over the Internet and it's a little strange for me. We are our own people and want to cut our own path. We're not trying to ride off of anybody else's success here."

James Hetfield isn't the only member of METALLICA whose offspring has followed in his footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON, while bassist Robert Trujillo's son Tye plays bass for OTTTO and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Image credit: Scorps151