BATTLE BEAST Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour Of North America

Finnish masters of metal BATTLE BEAST have announced their first-ever headlining tour of North America. The band has revealed plans for a spring trek across the continent with Dutch goth rock band BLACKBRIAR in support, which will kick off May 9 in Worcester, Massachusetts and will end June 2 in New York City.

Commenting on the impending tour, BATTLE BEAST says: "This is the tour we've all waited for so long to happen — BATTLE BEAST unleashed with full force in North America! Looking forward to seeing all our friends down the road: let's make this tour one for the books!"

Tickets will be available at battlebeast.fi/tour.

BATTLE BEAST 2024 North American tour dates:

May 09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 10 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

May 11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

May 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 15 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity Theater

May 16 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada Theater

May 17 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

May 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

May 20 - Seattle, WA The Neptune Theater

May 21 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

May 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

May 24 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

May 26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

May 28 - Dallas, TX - Echo

May 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

May 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

June 01 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

June 02 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

BATTLE BEAST's latest album, "Circus Of Doom", was released in January 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records.

"Circus Of Doom" was recorded at JKB Studios in Helsinki, Finland and produced and mixed by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, while the stunning artwork was created by Jan Yrlund.

"Our goal was to make an interesting and absorbing album, with both lighter party songs and heavier stuff as well," explains Björkroth. "In a way the whole album is like a joyful day at the circus. Full of enchanting surprises and wild carnival atmosphere."

BATTLE BEAST singer Noora Louhimo released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", in March 2021 under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012, with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo.

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimainen