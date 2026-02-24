BATTLE BEAST's EERO SIPILÄ Was In 'Absolute Shock' When He Found Out About NOORA LOUHIMO's Decision To Leave: 'It Totally Came Out Of The Blue'

In a new interview with Australia's Metal Mal, Eero Sipilä, bassist and founding member of BATTLE BEAST, spoke about the recent departure of longtime BATTLE BEAST frontwoman Noora Louhimo and the addition of Marina La Torraca.

When BATTLE BEAST announced Noora's departure in December, the band said that she was exiting the group "to focus on her solo career." The group added that it was "excited" to work with La Torraca, a Brazilian vocalist from São Paulo, best known as the powerhouse frontwoman of modern metal band PHANTOM ELITE and as a member of the symphonic metal project EXIT EDEN.

Asked by Metal Mal when he first found out that Noora was intending to leave BATTLE BEAST, Eero said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't remember the exact date, but, yeah, she announced that she wanted to leave, and then we really tried to talk her over to do these shows [in Japan, Australia and China] that had been already set [and] arranged [for March 2026]. But, eventually it just didn't turn out [like that]. And here we are now. That's life, I guess."

Asked what went through his mind when Noora said she wanted to leave BATTLE BEAST, Eero said: "Well, first reaction was absolute shock, because it totally came out of the blue, completely random to me. But, yeah, after that, slowly over time, I just kind of started thinking that this band has been around before [Noora], so why couldn't it be afterwards? I've been in this band for 17 years. I'm gonna keep going. And that was the common mood. And then we just really started actively searching for new singers. And, yeah, Marina's name came on top of our list. We called her. She was interested. We flew her over to Finland. Stuff worked out. And now we have a new singer. That's how it kind of went down, in a nutshell."

Eero also talked about the fact that Marina's addition to BATTLE BEAST was arranged very quickly, without the opportunity to rehearse for a long time before she was named the band's new vocalist.

"Yeah. It is a trial by fire," he said. "Nobody knows exactly what's gonna happen, but the mood in the band is super high, motivation is high. We are now, during this week, rehearsing every single day. So we are putting all the work and the effort and the focus we can to make this tour success. And I don't have any doubts in my mind on why it wouldn't be great. The atmosphere is there, the energy is there, the music is there, so it's gonna be great. And for the fans, I think it's not gonna be kind of a stadium class — it's not like you're gonna see METALLICA, which is super polished and oiled up. This is gonna be something raw and exciting and a fresh, new energy for everyone to witness."

La Torraca began performing in her teens in local cover bands before moving into formal training, including studying musical theatre in New York.

Renowned for her versatile, commanding vocal range, Marina effortlessly transitions from dramatic, melodic passages to fierce, harsh screams. Alongside her career in metal, she has starred in professional musical theatre productions across German-speaking countries. Beyond the stage, she is also an accomplished graphic designer, vocal coach, producer, and songwriter.

When La Torraca's addition to BATTLE BEAST was announced in December, she said in a statement: "When I first saw an e-mail with both BATTLE BEAST and my name in the subject line, I honestly thought it had to be a mistake. But once I opened it, I couldn't have been happier. I'm incredibly honored to be part of this new chapter and deeply grateful for the trust and support from the band.

"Is it a little terrifying to follow in the wake of a vocal legend like Noora? You bet! Is it also very exciting? Absolutely. BATTLE BEAST is one of the hardest-working and most genuinely talented bands out there, and I'm proud to be here to help them keep growing and spreading joy. Buckle up — this is going to be fun."

BATTLE BEAST's first shows with Marina will take place in March 2026 when BATTLE BEAST hits Japan and Australia.

In a statement announcing her departure from BATTLE BEAST, Noora said: ""For 13 years I got to grow, learn, develop and explore with BATTLE BEAST who I am as a musician and as a person. And now my heart desires more adventures, and flying with my own wings towards my dreams that I can only pursue if I give them my full attention.

"Life is full of different eras and now it is time for a new one.

"I am forever grateful and love BATTLE BEAST and our fans. This is not the end, this is a beginning of a new adventure for both of us. See you soon Little Beasts!"

Louhimo revealed in November 2023 that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement the band's tour.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Three years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

BATTLE BEAST's seventh studio album, "Steelbound", came out in October 2025 via Nuclear Blast.

BATTLE BEAST's most European tour started with a bang on October 17, 2025 with the band's biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg's Inselpark Arena. The trek, with DOMINUM as the special guest and Sweden's rising power metal force MAJESTICA as the opening act, kept BATTLE BEAST on the road until mid-December 2025.