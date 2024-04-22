BATTLE BEAST's NOORA LOUHIMO Says Health Scare 'Was A Good Wake-Up Call': 'I Really Appreciate Life More Now'

In a new interview with Argentina's Global Legends, BATTLE BEAST's Noora Louhimo opened up about her recent health scare. The 35-year-old Finnish singer revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement the band's tour.

"Well, definitely it scared me a lot, and other people as well," she told Global Legends about the diagnosis and how it has affected her life (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And like the doctor said, this can happen to anyone. So if you are coughing too hard… I heard this example that there was a person who was coughing too much and both of the veins got ruptured. This can happen to anyone, but because I really want to — how do you say? — avoid having this again, I have definitely started doing more warm-up before any singing and warming down and taking care of my overall health even more than before. So, actually, the accident was also kind of — it was a good wake-up call for me, because even though I was already on a good path with the lifestyle and how to eat and how to do the sports and stuff like that. But still I noticed that there were some things that I need to concentrate more into and kind of put more effort. So this was actually a really good kind of wake-up call. And also I really — how do you say? — I really appreciate life more now. I'm thankful for each and every day and every moment that I get to live, I get to love, I get to see. I get to see people. I get to be with my loved ones and with my animals here at home. And now I get to tour in the places that I've always dreamed of. And it's not something that you should take [for] granted."

When Louhimo first revealed her diagnosis five months ago, she wrote on her social media: "I went to be examined because of a weird pain in the left side of my neck, throat, ear and chin. At ultrasound examination the doctor found the rupture that had already started healing, and he saved my life. I was hospitalized for more exams and finally got confirmation of the situation. I was ordered to have a break on everything that might stress or increase my blood pressure for the next month. Otherwise, I could have a stroke. As you know how passionate I am as a singer and performer, the blood pressure getting high is a guarantee. So, I did not want to take the risk to die with my boots on, not quite yet".

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Less than two years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

In an interview with Metal Divas, Noora explained how she ended up fronting BATTLE BEAST: "[In] September [2012], I got a call from [then-BATTLE BEAST guitarist] Anton [Kabanen] that they want me to join BATTLE BEAST. I had heard their music and loved the sound and the vocals, so the next day I called Anton and said I'm in.

"Anton found me by accident on YouTube when he was searching for the new vocalist," she continued. "He had been looking for a vocalist — male or female; [it did not] matter. The only thing that mattered was can that [he or she could] sing his songs without compromises.

"I've been singing since I was four years old," Noora added. "While being a huge fan of heavy metal of '80s and a teenager, I had some classical singing lessons when I was 16 years old. Then at the age of 19, I started studying music in pop/jazz line. At the same time, I started doing some jam sessions at bars. There I found my first band (ADMIRAL OCTOPUS) in the blues bar. We used to play rock and blues music from '60s-'70s and Janis Joplin was the reason I got the rasp in my voice. After ADMIRAL OCTOPUS, in 2011, I took part in a singing competition ('Wanna Be A Rock 'N' Roll Star') at Henry's Pub of Tampere and won it with Janis Joplin's 'Piece Of My Heart'. That's how my single 'Relax' was born."

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimainen