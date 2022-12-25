Bay Area Punk/Thrash Metal Band Narrowly Escapes Serious Injury After Being Hit By 'Reckless Driver'

Members of Bay Area crossover punk/thrash metal band HEMORAGE escaped without any serious injuries after being hit by a "reckless driver" early Saturday morning in San Francisco.

"We just came from Sacramento to play an afterparty," HEMORAGE guitarist Jon Orc told ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO. "We were on our way home. As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."

In a social media post, HEMORAGE explained that Orc and guitarist/vocalist Toby Bona Pak had just dropped off drummer Ron Roussel when they were hit. Bona Pak was taken to the ER with minor injuries, treated and released.

"He hit the right side of our bus and kept on pushing the gas pedal and eventually [tried] to run away," the band wrote. "Luckily enough there was an officer on the next block who stopped and arrested the driver.

"Our bus is totaled and we are not sure how much damage is done to our gear at the moment. Toby had to go to the ER and thankfully he did not get any major injuries. He is now with his family and recovering. Jon and his wife Missy did not get any injuries but only soreness from the collision.

"We are grateful that none of us are hurt and we can take time to rest and recover from this event. We will start picking back up the pieces and figure out what our next moves are after the holidays."

HEMORAGE has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to purchase a new bus — which could cost upwards of $20,000 — as well as the thousands of dollars needed to replace damaged equipment.

According to ESP Guitars, HEMORAGE started doing guerrilla-style tours in 2017, outfitting a mini tour bus with gear and merch items, and then driving around to various events to bring their sound to people whether they are expecting it or not. The band generally pulls up wherever it seems like it will have a receptive audience — mostly dive bars, clubs, and arenas where other metal bands were playing— and begins performing as the venue shows end and people start to filter out into the parking lots or right into the street. At one such gig this past April, HEMORAGE pulled its bus up outside the San Diego, California tour stop of "The Bay Strikes Back" with TESTAMENT, EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL. EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt noticed them and posted a video of the band on his Instagram that night, saying, "HEMORAGE are raging in the streets of San Diego! Roll up in mini bus, start killing it right next to our bus, simply the coolest thing ever, security guard be damned!"