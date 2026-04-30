BEAR MCCREARY Recruits GUNS N' ROSES, GOJIRA, MESHUGGAH Members, Others For 'The Singularity: Ekleipsis' Album

"The Singularity" is the name of Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary's symphonic metal project. In 2024, McCreary released an ambitious hard rock concept album of the same name. The album featured guest appearances by an extraordinary lineup of rock talent, including Serj Tankian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN),Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT),Rufus Wainwright and more.

Today, McCreary is thrilled to announce the release of "The Singularity: Ekleipsis", the follow-up album, which continues the metal saga of a damaged world in turmoil. Penned primarily by McCreary and his multi-talented brother, Brendan, "Ekleipsis" draws its name from the ancient Greek word meaning "abandonment" and explores themes of disillusionment and perseverance through struggle.

The album arrives on July 31 via Sparks & Shadows Records and Mutant. Pre-order information will be available soon.

Another impressive collection of rock and metal luminaries are featured on the new album — it's truly a who's who of the hard rock world and the guest list includes: Joseph Duplantier (GOJIRA),Patrick Stump (FALL OUT BOY),Claudio Sanchez (COHEED AND CAMBRIA),Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH),Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY),Tim Henson (POLYPHIA),Steve Vai, Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE),and more.

Today, McCreary shares "Black Box", featuring Duplantier and the legendary women's choir the Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices. Listen below.

"I need more cinematic metal in my life!" exclaims McCreary. "'The Singularity: Ekleipsis' builds upon the musical and narrative themes of my 2024 album 'The Singularity', and this time around it rocks even harder. My brother, vocalist/producer Brendan McCreary, and I were once again thrilled to partner with a number of inspiring artists for this record, each of whom brought their unique musical personalities and perspectives to the project.

"'Black Box', our debut single, was written in collaboration with and features Joe Duplantier, of the iconic band GOJIRA. It blends my cinematic background with Joe's distinctive vocals, harmonized beautifully by the legendary women's choir the Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices. Equally inspired by '90s alternative bands, Eastern European folk music, symphonic film scores, and progressive metal, 'Black Box' encapsulates the epic scope of 'Ekleipsis' while just cracking open the door to the rest of the album."

"The Singularity: Ekleipsis" track listing:

01. Overture II

02. Our Kingdom (feat. Alissa White-Gluz and Brendan McCreary)

03. The Chandelier (feat. Patrick Stump)

04. Black Box (Feat. Joe Duplantier and The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)

05. Kill Us Anyway (feat. Brendan McCreary)

06. Sweet Misery (feat. Claudio Sanchez and Tim Henson)

07. Blueshift (feat. Steve Vai, Tim Henson, and Brendan McCreary)

08. Alexandria (feat. Raya Yarbrough and Guthrie Govan)

09. Pray for a Storm (feat. Stewart Copeland and Brendan McCreary)

10. Supernova (feat. N.T. Bullock)

11. Cool Kids (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Brendan McCreary)

12. Shades of Gray (feat. Brendan McCreary)

13. The Elephant's Foot (feat. Jens Kidman)

14. One Fine Day (feat. Slash and Brendan McCreary)

15. I Forever (feat. Brendan McCreary)

McCreary has also announced a West Coast tour. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

Bear McCreary tour dates:

Sep. 08 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sep. 09 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Sep. 10 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 13 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Sep. 15 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Sep. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Sep. 18 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting on to the scene scoring the revered series "Battlestar Galactica" in 2004. Since then, McCreary has won three Emmy Awards, including two for Disney's "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" and one for his theme for "Da Vinci's Demons", a musical palindrome, and has won twelve International Film Music Critics Association Awards, including the award for "Score Of The Year" in 2024, his second. Named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear In Popular Culture (The Ringer),he's also been the subject of a clue on "Jeopardy!" Project highlights include "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" (Amazon); "Foundation" (Apple TV); the beloved series "Outlander" (STARZ); "Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" (Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures); "The Walking Dead" (AMC); and Netflix's Academy Award-nominated documentary "Crip Camp" (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama). McCreary's celebrated scores for Sony PlayStation's blockbusters "God Of War" and "God Of War Ragnarök" have earned him two BAFTA Awards and two Grammy nominations. McCreary has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, Shirley Manson (GARBAGE),Annie Lennox, and the late Sinéad O'Connor. In 2014, maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary's music with the L.A. Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.