GHOST Wins Swedish GRAMMIS 'Best Hard Rock/Metal' Award For 'Skeletá'

GHOST was honored in the "Best Hard Rock/Metal" category at this year's edition of the Swedish Grammis awards (Swedish Grammy equivalent),which was held Wednesday night (April 29) at Annexet in Stockholm.

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge was joined by his songwriting team of Max Grahn, Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir when he accepted the award for last year's "Skeletá" album, beating out fellow "Best Hard Rock/Metal" nominees SABATON ("Legends"),SARCATOR ("Swarming Angels & Flies"),THE HAUNTED ("Songs Of Last Resort") and THE HELLACOPTERS ("Overdrive").

In his acceptance speech, which can be seen below, Tobias reportedly said that he was "incredibly grateful" to everyone involved in the making of "Skeletá" and joked that "hopefully, even after I've stood here rambling through this speech without notes, people will keep loving this record into eternity".

GHOST was presented the award by singer Joey Tempest of fellow Swedish hard rockers EUROPE, who took to social media afterwards to share: "Huge congratulations to GHOST for winning the Swedish Grammis! It was an absolute honour to present you with the award! And thanks for joining us to have some fun during the recording of our upcoming album."

GHOST was nominated in a total of six categories at this year's edition of the Swedish Grammis awards. In addition to being up for the "Artist Of The Year" and "Album Of The Year" awards, GHOST was in the running for the "Hard Rock/Metal" honor, while Forge, Grahn, Pontare and Al Fakir were also up for "Producer", "Songwriter" and "Lyricist" awards for their work on the record.

GHOST had been nominated for seven Grammis awards in the past, and had won the "Hard Rock & Metal" award four previous times: for "Infestissumam", "Meliora", the "Popestar" EP and "Impera".

In May 2025, "Skeletá" landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies. Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

"Skeletá" marked GHOST's ninth Billboard 200-charted effort and was the band's fifth to reach the Top 10. The band first landed on the chart in 2013 with its second album, "Infestissumam".

Prior to "Skeletá"'s arrival, GHOST had peaked at No. 2 with its previous full-length studio album, 2022's "Impera".

The 2026 North American leg of GHOST's "Skeletour" world tour kicked off on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and concluded on February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.

The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour launched on July 9, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapped up on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas.